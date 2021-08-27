Washington County Fair organizers were quick to get it ready on time





When the Washington County Fair kicked off earlier this week, things looked stormy. We thought we were going to be hit by a hurricane and ended up having great weather so I’d say it’s a win, said Rebecca Breese, who co-manages the fair. Hailed as New York’s number one agricultural fair, the Washington County Fair runs through Sunday at the sprawling Old Schuylerville Road Exhibition Center in Greenwich. Since last year, the organizers have had to face some storms. They had to cancel the fair in 2020 because of the pandemic, although they were able to organize some fantastic food truck corrals so that people can still get traditional fair trade foods. This year, after being given the green light to host the fair from former Governor Andrew Cuomo in May, organizers were quick to prepare for the fair on time. We usually spend more than a year [planning]. We had to put everything in place very quickly and even when the governor said we could have a fair he was not very clear as to what rules were going to be. So it was a lot of guessing, guessing [and] have to pivot quickly, Breese said. The lineup for the rest of the week and weekend is filled with long-standing fairground traditions such as circus acts, tractor pulls, animal shows and live music. There are amazing circus shows every day, as well as hot dog and pig races. Big Sky Country will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Skeeter Creek will take the stage at the same time on Saturday. New this year, there will be a Fair Week Food Truck Corral from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, featuring Ty Tacaria and Screaming Eagle on the first day and Millers BBQ on the last. Also new this year, shows with Hot Diggity Dog, a pig and dog rescue competition. Regarding safety precautions, Breese said organizers took advantage of the 90-acre fairground property and expanded vendor booths and widened aisles. There are also hand washing stations throughout the fairgrounds. Unvaccinated festival-goers are asked to wear masks. We have always had good attendance. We were really lucky to have been supported by the community, so we were really excited to have 100% more attendance than last year, said Breese. There is a lot of great food, a lot of good entertainment. You just have to check it out and come see it. The fair is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Carnival is open from noon to 11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $ 12 per day for adults, free for children 13 and under. A one-week pass costs $ 36. For the full schedule and hours, visit washingtoncountyfair.com. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts

