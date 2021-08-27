ESPN withdraws Rachel Nichols from its NBA lineup | Sports





LOS ANGELES (AP) ESPN is canceling Rachel Nichols’ show The Jump and removing it from NBA programming, nearly two months after it was revealed that it was taken on an audio tape suggesting the promotion of his colleague Maria Taylors was linked to diversity. David Roberts, who was appointed last week to oversee the network’s NBA coverage, said in a statement that we have mutually agreed that this approach to our NBA coverage is best for everyone involved. Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content, Roberts said. Nichols too confirmed the movement on his Instagram page. Sports Business Journal was the first to report this. Nichols posted: I have to make an entire show and spend five years spending time with some of my favorite people talking about one of my favorite things. An eternal thank you to our incredible producers and our team. The Jump was never meant to last forever, but it was really fun. More soon ESPN will offer a new daily NBA show that airs before the regular season begins in October. Roberts will also be tasked with revamping and finding a host for the network’s NBA Countdown show, given Taylor’s departure for NBC. Nichols, whose contract expires in early 2023, has been an integral part of ESPN’s NBA coverage since returning to the network in 2016. The Jump began in February of that year and went from broadcast only during the season. to a game most of the year. She has also been a lineman for most of ESPN’s top domestic games this season. Nichols was criticized, however, after a July 4 New York Times article, detailed critical comments she made about Taylor. Nichols, who is white, made the comments last year when she learned that Taylor, who is black, would be directing coverage of ESPN’s NBA Finals after the network announced in a press release in October 2019 that Nichols would be the host. In a phone conversation that was accidentally taped without Nichols’ knowledge and obtained by the newspaper, Nichols said: I wish Maria Taylor all the best in the world, she covers football, she covers basketball. If you need to give her more to do because you’re feeling the pressure from your long-standing record for diversity, which by the way, I know personally on the female side, go ahead. . You just have to find it elsewhere. You’re not going to find it at my house or take my stuff. The Times reported that the show crew were angry with Nichols, who apologized when hosting The Jump on July 5. The report also came less than three weeks before Taylor’s contract with ESPN expired and after she rejected an extension. ESPN replaced Nichols with Malika Andrews as secondary reporter for the NBA Finals in the wake of the report. Andrews, 26, who hosted The Jump last week while Nichols was on vacation, is expected to play a starring role in the network’s coverage. Nichols continued to host The Jump on-site during the Finals. She was also on site during the recently concluded NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

