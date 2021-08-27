Jon Favreau worries about co-opting ‘The Mandalorian’ tech – The Hollywood Reporter





In a new look behind the scenes of The Mandalorian which fell on Thursday, creator Jon Favreau marveled at the technology that allowed the Disney + series to bring back an aging Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in the season two finale. But he also expressed serious concerns. While speaking about Deepfake, a technology that allows a person in existing media to be replaced with someone else’s image, Favreau said he was concerned that the technology would become so good it could. be used for malicious purposes. “You have new technology at your disposal just like Mickey [Mouse] had [in Fantasia with] the magic book this book allowed him to let the mops carry the buckets and do this work for him, ”Favreau said on the Disney Gallery backstage series. “And every technology is like that. And there are unintended consequences with new innovations if you don’t fully appreciate what these things are capable of. And I think in the case of Deepfake… it’s something that’s readily available, it’s a reminder that it could be used for more deceptive and damaging purposes. Favreau is convinced that in a few years the technology will be so good that a viewer will not be able to tell the difference between genuine media and media modified through Deepfake, he said. To emphasize his point, Favreau revealed that Luke’s voice in the episode is not real, but rather “completely synthesized.” Favreau suggested that the string code might be the best security measure in the future to protect against Deepfake and other misuse of the technology. “I wonder if some of the images or videos released in an official capacity might have some sort of cachet,” he said. “Something that when you see something, you know it’s real. Have associated tokens that have where this image came from embedded in the blockchain, how was it changed or modified, when was it created. Favreau said he was considering something like social media verification accounts with a blue badge.

