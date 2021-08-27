Tina Tchen leaves Times Up – The Hollywood Reporter





Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen has resigned amid growing controversy over the gender equity group’s involvement in former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to allegations of sexual harassment. Monifa Bandele has been appointed interim CEO, the organization’s board of directors announced Thursday. “Now is the time for TIME’S UP to evolve and move forward because there is so much more work for women to do,” Tchen wrote in A declaration posted on social networks. “It is clear that I am not the leader who can accomplish this right now.” The Time’s Up board issued a statement that read, in part: “Accept [Tchen’s] resigning today is the right thing to do to move the organization forward and we are grateful for his grace and leadership in pushing for greater accountability in how TU presents itself across the country and with our stakeholders. “ As Interim CEO, Bandele will be on a mission to “rebuild the organization and honor and respect the experiences of survivors and the broader community of working women we serve,” said the board of directors. administration of Time’s Up. Bandele, who was appointed COO of Time’s Up in October 2020, has been a driving force in expanding Time’s Up’s jurisdiction to include racial justice. Prior to joining Time’s Up, she initiated two court cases concerning police misconduct in New York City and worked to pass landmark law on police reform in New York State. Tchen’s resignation follows an August 25 Washington post story this revealed that Tchen had a greater role in advising Cuomo’s office on how to deal with the allegations made by Lindsey Boylan than had previously been acknowledged. According to the report, Tchen told Time’s Up staff members to “back off” from issuing a statement in favor of Boylan. The To post the story cited text message exchanges between five senior Time’s Up advisors, including Tchen, which took place a day after former Time’s Up president Roberta Kaplan was told by a senior Cuomo official of his initial response to Boylan’s allegations. On August 9, Kaplan, who co-founded the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund with Tchen, resigned from the organization created with a mandate to eradicate sexual harassment in the workplace. Earlier this week, Tchen called an emergency meeting to deal with the growing fallout and remained defiant amid calls for her survivors to resign. The organization has been in shock since New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and named Time’s Up among those who advised the disgraced governor on how to treat claims. This prompted a group of survivors and victims of sexual assault, current and former clients of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and former Time’s Up staff to write an open letter to the Time’s Up board accusing the group to prioritize “closeness of power over mission” with respect to its relationship with Cuomo. After Kaplan’s exit, Tchen maintained that she did not recall details of her conversation with Kaplan regarding Boylan. Tchen, a lawyer and former chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama, was appointed CEO in 2019 after Lisa Borders resigned her post the previous year following allegations of sexual assault against her. son. Sexual assault activist and survivor Alison Turkos, who organized the letter from survivors calling for an investigation of Time’s Up on August 9, said of Tchen’s resignation: “The problems at Time’s Up run deeper than Tina Tchen. They are systemic. They pass it. In his statement, there is no recognition of a change in behavior and no movement towards redress. In her statement, Tina says we are fighting in a nefarious way. She could have taken this space for self-reflection, and yet what she chose to do is take it out on the very community that is trying to improve this movement. Rebecca Keegan contributed to this report.

