Adele and Rich Paul have dinner with friends in West Hollywood





They knocked over some tables. Adele and Rich Paul appear to be going strong, as the couple were seen leaving dinner with friends in West Hollywood on Monday night. The Grammy winner, 33, and NBA sports agent, 39, drank and dined at Restaurant Olivetta alongside a small team of friends. Adele is helped to get into her car after dinner. BACKGRID Adele donned an all-black outfit and a matching face mask as she exited the restaurant, while Paul wore sweatpants and a blue button-down shirt. Security was also interrupted by escorting the artist “Hello” to his vehicle. Adele wore black during her dinner with her boyfriend Rich Paul. BACKGRID While the singer has previously kept her romances out of the spotlight, she seems to be more comfortable in the public eye with Paul, having recently attended Robert Kraft’s birthday party in the Hamptons, alongside other stars Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King. The couple first sparked dating rumors when they sat together in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July, two months after teasing a New York profile they were dating. Paul wore sweatpants and a blue button down shirt for their night out. BACKGRID Page Six confirmed their romance two days later. Pauls’ agency, Klutch Sports Group, is part of United Talent Agency and represents LeBron James, Ben Simmons, John Wall and Anthony Davis, among other NBA players. He has three children, has never been married and is currently writing his first memoir, Lucky Me, for Roc Lit 101, the publishing division of Jay-Zs Roc Nation. Adele secures her mask after getting into the car. BACKGRID Adele finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki in March 2021. She first filed documents to end their marriage in September 2019 after separating in April. The exes share a son, Angelo.

