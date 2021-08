Jason Sudeikis earned the 2006 “SNL” utility player title – The Hollywood Reporter

Before becoming the lovable, mustached football coach Ted Lasso – the lead title of the Apple TV + comedy which he also produces as executive director and which won 20 Emmy nominations – Jason Sudeikis earned his comedy chops on Saturday Night Live. Born in Virginia and raised in Kansas, Sudeikis began improvising in Kansas City, then studied and performed improvisation in Chicago. He then performed with Boom Chicago in Amsterdam and was a founding member of The Second City Las Vegas before SNL hired him as a writer in 2003. He stepped in front of the camera as a Featured Player in May 2005 and was elevated to a Repertory Player in 2006. Sudeikis quickly became a star (alongside Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg), addressing the impressions of Joe Biden, Mitt Romney and George W. Bush. Other memorable recurring roles include the Devil, half of Jon Bovi (whose songs are “the opposite” of Bon Jovi’s), the parody of ESPN commentator Pete Twinkle and an “A-Hole” with Wiig in their “Two A-Holes”. sketch. After 10 seasons, Sudeikis, then 37, left the NBC comedy mainstay to pursue a growing career in film and television, with leading roles in feature films such as Horrible bosses and We are the Millers. He left SNL with little fanfare, telling David Letterman weeks later The late show that the Season 38 finale had been his last show – coming out alongside Hader, Fred Armisen, and, shortly after, Seth Meyers – and that he had actually wanted to leave earlier, but Lorne Michaels persuaded him to stay until the 2012 presidential election to play Romney. The star is reportedly returning to Studio 8H, however, making appearances in 2015 and 2016, and in 2019 reprising his role as Biden in a skit poking fun at the then presidential candidate for allegations of inappropriately touching women. during past political events. While SNL regularly won Emmy nominations throughout his tenure, Sudeikis never landed a solo nod; This year, Ted lasso can help him make up for those past rebuffs, with four personal names for acting, writing, and best comedy series. This story first appeared in an August issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.

