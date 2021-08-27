Lorde and Justin Warren have dinner in West Hollywood





God knows it and so do we. Lorde was spotted showing off a rare PDA with boyfriend Justin Warren as he enjoyed a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. The very private couple were seen laughing on the street after having dinner together. The 24-year-old “Tennis Court” singer was seen with her arms wrapped around her 41-year-old man as he kissed her. They were both smiling as they held onto each other and at one point they shared a sweet kiss. Lorde and her handsome music director were dressed casually for the outing, with Warren in a black sweater and jeans. Meanwhile, Lorde wore beige pants, an oversized gray blazer and a matching top with French braided pigtails. Earlier in the evening, the couple were seen chatting and laughing as they dined outside with a small group of friends. They were seen entwined in the parking lot. Diggzy / Jesal / Shutterstock The group seemed to be enjoying the low-key evening together in the crowded restaurant. Lorde, née Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, has historically remained extremely private in her dating life and the couple have managed to stay out of the spotlight with the exception of a few occasions. Lorde looked chic in an oversized blazer for the outing Diggzy / Jesal / Shutterstock They were first romantically linked in 2016 when they were seen enjoying a day at the beach together, although Warren denied they were a couple at the time. The couple were seen having dinner with friends. Diggzy / Jesal / Shutterstock “Ella and I have worked together for years and we are good friends. All the rumors that we are ‘a pair’ are ridiculous, ”he said. told the New Zealand Herald at the time. They were recently spotted together in October 2020 for another beach outing in Lorde’s hometown of Auckland, New Zealand, according to the Daily Mail. Lorde was rumored to be dating Lena Dunham’s ex-boyfriend Jack Antanoff in 2018, though they both denied ever having been involved in a romantic relationship. Lorde styled her hair in braids for the outing. Diggzy / Jesal / Shutterstock The artist had previously dated James Lowe, but they broke up in 2015. At the time, she told Stellar Magazine (via AP) that she struggled with the breakup and resorted to “self-medication”. “There was an element of escaping and exploring and wanting to be myself in weird situations. After a breakup you go to these crazy places, ”she said.

