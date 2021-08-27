Netflix tests mobile gaming in Poland with ‘Stranger Things’ games – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix’s mobile gaming push started in Poland with two Stranger Things–themed games on Android called Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger things 3, the company said Thursday. Netflix subscribers in Poland – the only test country at this point – will be able to download both games through the Google Play Store and then play them on the Netflix mobile app. As with other content offerings on the streamer, the Strange things games will not have ads or in-app purchases. In a statement, Netflix said it was “still very, very early” for the expansion of the company’s games. “We will be working hard to deliver the best possible experience in the coming months with our approach to games without ads, without in-app purchases,” the company said. It’s not immediately clear when Netflix will launch its mobile gaming offerings in other countries, including the United States. quarterly results, which Netflix would expand to games. by netflix Strange things video games

Courtesy of Netflix “We see gaming as another new category of content for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted television,” Netflix’s letter to shareholders said in July. “We are more excited than ever with our film and TV series offering, and we expect a long track of increasing investment and growth in all of our existing content categories, but since we are almost a decade into Our push into original programming, we believe now is the time to learn more about the value our members place on games. On Netflix’s quarterly earnings call, Netflix COO Greg Peters described the expansion of games as a “multi-year effort.” “We’re going to start relatively small. We will learn, we will grow, ”said Peters. “Really, we can do what we’ve done on the movies and series side, which is just hyper laser-focused to provide the most entertaining gaming experiences possible.”

