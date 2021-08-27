Hollywood Health Comes to All Five Cities | Herald Community Newspapers





After successfully launching the Hollywood Health Club in Long Beach, the club’s owners, including Steve Diamond, received a call from a real estate agent suggesting a “perfect location” for their next fitness center. Diamond said the rapid expansion was the last thing they thought about, but when we saw the location they couldn’t pass it up. “We were blown away by the reception and reviews from the Long Beach community and felt it would be easier to repeat what we have already done once,” he said. The Hollywood Health Club in the five cities will be located at the former Retro Fitness site at 1255 Hewlett Plaza in Hewlett. The gymnasium did not reopen after the Covid restrictions were lifted. The 13,000-square-foot building has two levels of parking, already set up as a health club, but will undergo what Diamond has called “a major transformation.” He returns to a market he served 25 years ago with the Hollywood Atrium club in Lawrence, which Diamond sold. The Hollywood owners have said they will renovate Hewlett’s facilities like they did in Long Beach and make it a top-notch fitness club. All new weight training equipment will be brought in, private smart rooms will be built including the mirror and spin bikes. A female-only classroom, daycare (where permitted), and fully renovated locker rooms will all be part of Hewlett’s Hollywood Health Club. A presale began in June with charter memberships offered to the first 500 members. The inauguration is scheduled for mid-September. For more information, call (516) 348-6377 or visit Hollywoodhealthclub.com.

