KRK targets Manoj Bajpayee again, says

Kamal Rashid Khan alias KRK has once again entered into controversy. After Salman Khan, actor Manoj Bajpayee filed a libel suit against KRK. Now that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a libel complaint against KRK, Kamal is targeting Manoj Bajpayee by tweeting one after the other.

Recently, Kamal Rashid Khan again targeted Manoj Bajpayee and said the actor had a problem with him. Kamal R Khan continues to target Bollywood celebrities via social media.

Do you know what Kamal said now?

Now Kamal has again targeted Manoj Bipeji by tweeting. He wrote that Sunil Pal said the same thing about the # Familyman2 web series as I said. But Manoj Bajpayee has no objection, if Sunil says anything. But Manoj faces a big problem if I say something. This is proof that Bollywoodians are jealous of Me Me Me #thebrandKRK!

In such a situation, Kamal again targeted Manoj. At the same time, users are also commenting fiercely on this amazing tweet. After Salman Khan, incredible problems will now increase with Manoj’s case.

What did Sunil say?

Let us tell you that Sunil Pal had said on Family Man 2, no matter how tall an actor Manoj Bajpayee is, how many big prizes he got, but I haven’t seen a more insolent and fallen man than him. . He said it doesn’t matter what award he got in the country, but he creates content like porn.

Manoj’s lawyer confirmed

Recently, Manoj’s lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in this case that a complaint was filed on behalf of the actor before a First Class Judicial Magistrate (JMFC) of the court regarding a reprehensible tweet presented by Kamal R Khan. A criminal defamation case was registered against KRK under section 500.

