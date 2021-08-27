Netflixs Old Guard 2 broke Hollywood’s most important franchise rule

Charlize Theron, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, Marwan Kenzari and KiKi Layne in “The Old Guard” Netflix



“Don’t spend your entire first movie preparing for the sequel,” unless you’re Netflix and people click “play” anyway.

Deadline report that Victoria Mahoney was hired to run Netflixs The old guard 2. It happens a year later The old guard debuted with decent reviews, a solid buzz, and a strong following (around 78 million households). Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (who passed on the sequel and is busy with the Sonys drama Viola Davis / Thuso Mbedu The woman king), the adaptation of the Greg Rucka / Leandro Fernndez comic book series about a group of immortal mercenaries starring Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

who received a Old guard the rest is itself ironic.

The franchise apparently survived breaking the most vital rule in franchise building. The $ 70 million R-rated action is indeed a feature-length prequel to the real story. As reported last year, the Skydance-produced film is primarily set for a new status quo in which Theron and his team (including a new recruit played by Layne) will now be advised and aided in their rescue of the world by l former opponent of Chiwetel. .

The crux of the movie is that our heroes feel like they made no difference in their centuries of roaming Earth. The last minute revelation that they’ve totally made the world a better place positions the sequel as some sort of A team, but with a kick in the Highlanders ass. The film we got is mostly focused on exposing the past and building the world, with a structure more akin to a TV pilot than a standalone film. This is often normal in too many modern franchises, starting with (at least in modern times) Remo Williams: The adventure begins.

It would become a popular gadget after Bryan Singers X Men (who got away with it because the very idea of ​​seeing a decent environment X Men film was an event in itself). This was followed by people like Robin Hood (2010 and probably 2015), Charlie’s Angels (2019), Jem and the holograms (which cruelly teased a Misfit-centric sequel that we all knew would never happen), Warcraft, The UNCLE man., Artemis Poultry and three different The Fantastic Four films (1996, 2005 and 2015).

I’m still annoyed by the post-credit tease for Joss Whedons Justice League which premiered a Legon of Doom / Injustice League movie that will never happen. Save for X2 in 2003 and Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007, none of them suffered any after-effects. To be fair, the 124 minutes The old guard Gave you a lot of what you came to see, namely Theron and his company kicking ass, killing faceless villains, and looking damn cool doing it.

And while I had issues with the movie as a movie (it’s a classic example of Netflix giving big budgets but looking cheap due to hefty upfront salaries), I was also annoyed by the cliffhanger because the new status quo seemed more entertaining than the origin story stuff we have. It was unlikely, even with the huge audience, that we would get a sequel. After all, it’s been four years and Luminous 2 is still not about to happen.

Even with regard to the first sequel serving as a set-up for the third, it only worked (theatrically) for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, who set up Jurassic World: Dominion s dinosaurs live among us the status quo after Jurassic World had won $ 1.671 billion. It also worked for VOD / DVD Horizon franchise, which actually gave us the moment we lead the fight against the trio of aliens who Independence day: resurgence and Pacific Rim: Uprising only teased.

But in terms of the first-part films that act as prologues to feature films, especially not counting reboots of already popular franchises (Casino Royale, Batman Begins, Star Trek, etc.), I would say The old guard is the first real success since the aforementioned 2000s X Men movie. Plus, obviously, the movie would have absolutely struggled in theaters, with too few people willing (pandemic or no pandemic) to make it to the theaters and buy a ticket to a new fantasy-focused action movie. stars.

We claim to love Theron, but Atomic blonde barely $ 100 million and no one showed up for Eon stream. That’s the Netflix / streaming advantage. Audiences are more than willing to click on a new movie for you with a highly regarded movie star and a good elevator pitch when it’s free on a platform they’re already paying for and when it doesn’t require them. to leave the house.

Mark Wahlbergs Spenser Confidential (another glorified TV pilot disguised as a movie) would likely have struggled in theaters, but its release on Netflix (admittedly just before the Covid lockdowns began) grabbed 86 million homes.

Chris McKay The war of tomorrow is the best blockbuster movie of the summer (unless you count Shang-Chi in summer version). However, original actor Chris Pratt Against Aliens has reportedly struggled to hit theaters. Skydance sold the film to Amazon for $ 200 million and now we may have a sequel.

The good news is that getting a Old guard film that apparently keeps its cliffhanger promises.

Hiring Mahoneys at least means a really good thing that comes from The Rise of Skywalker. All credit to JJ Abrams for hiring her as director of the second unit (after he called Ava DuVernay and asked who she thought deserved a shot). This is frankly what you want to see from those at the top of the ladder of power and influence.

News that The old guard 2 may be more than theoretical is another example of how streamers can break the rules and get away with certain infractions in a way that typically buried a mainstream Hollywood movie. Hopefully this doesn’t lead to more first movies as prequel movies, both in theaters and online. I mean, twice in 20 years is still not a good batting average.