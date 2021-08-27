Entertainment
The Family Man got Samantha Akkineni ready for Bollywood
I never made any calculated choices based on star, image, and medium, things that would probably have propelled me to be a bigger star
Earlier this year, Samantha Akkinenis’ portrayal of both energetic and empathetic antagonist Raji in season 2 of the hit web series The Family Man won her much praise. This week’s accolades culminated in an award for the 34-year-old actor who won the trophy for best female performance (series) at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which held its virtual 12th edition. Samantha had company in her The Family Man co-star Manoj Bajpayee, who also won the award for Best Male Performance (Series).
Days after the victory, The Telegraph chatted with Samantha who has featured in a host of notable Tamil and Telugu films about the victory, playing Raji, married in a movie family (Samantha is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, who is the son of superstar Nagarjuna) and more.
Congratulations on winning the Melbourne Indian Film Festival. You are no stranger to awards as well as public praise. What do the rewards mean to you?
The rewards are very encouraging and they are also a kind of endorsement, aren’t they? As an actor, you really need to be told that you are moving in the right direction in your career, that you are making the right decisions when it comes to choosing your roles. In career as in life, the goal is always to improve, to do better, to evolve and grow, and I think the rewards play a big role in terms of approval.
The Family Man was my debut in the digital space and getting this award for a show that stood out across India is special. It’s a huge show that is known everywhere, and it suddenly opened new doors and new audiences for me. It’s amazing and I feel humbled. Honestly, I didn’t expect that kind of appreciation.
Your character Raji polarized some sections of the audience, but everyone was unanimous that your performance was top notch. When you did, did you expect Raji to have the kind of impact she had?
When I started filming for season 2, the first season of The Family Man hadn’t even been released! It actually came out after we shot much of the second season. When Season 1 came out and it practically blew up, I was so happy I made the right decision and was part of a hit show.
But I didn’t expect Raji’s role to play out the way he did and be loved the way he was. I did my best not to portray her as another villain, but to humanize her pain and trauma as best I could.
How many Raji is from the script and how many from you?
I have worked with an absolutely phenomenal team. Raj & DK (the creators of The Family Man) are amazing and the writers of the show really know what they’re doing. Raji is a character close to their hearts and half of the work for me was already done on paper. So far, in general, I have played very easy going and happy roles. For Raji, I really had to dig deep, you know. The role didn’t require me to say a lot of dialogue. I had to show it through my eyes, my expressions and in my body language. Watching a lot of documentaries helped me, as did real footage, which made me realize the pain and suffering that someone like Raji could have endured. I did my best to empathize with her.
What’s the best thing you’ve been told about your performance as a Raji, and given that a web series is out there for posterity, the praise has to come even now?
Within days of its release, the number of calls and messages from my peers in Bollywood was something special. I think this is the greatest amount of feedback and appreciation I have received from the film fraternity in the 11 years that I have been in the business.
Before The Family Man S2 came out and became the phenomenon it has become, were there any apprehensions about making your Hindi debut in a web series rather than a movie?
Not really. I only make choices based on my greed as an actor. I never made any calculated choices based on star, image, and medium, things that would probably have propelled me to be a bigger star. I’ve always made decisions based on what I think will challenge me as an actor. These choices created the star image that I have and not the other way around.
Can we expect a Bollywood movie anytime soon?
Yes. The Family Man has really given me a lot of confidence and I am open to challenges in any language. I think the time is right (smiles).
You’ve always talked about the importance of believing. Even your social media posts often emphasize the word “believe”. How much of a role has self-confidence played in the kind of person and actor you are today?
I think I had a fairytale life. I come from very humble beginnings and entered the film industry without a sponsor. I made all of my choices on my own. I had no idea of the film industry when I arrived, and even in the early years I was in the business. I relied on my instincts for every call I made in those 11 years (smiles). There is undoubtedly a strong sense of belief involved in these decisions. The belief that I can do better, not only as an actor but also as a person, is what I have based my whole life on.
You arrived without a godfather, but now you are married into one of the most prominent film families in India, where almost everyone is involved in the filmmaking business. Do most of the conversations in the Akkineni house revolve around the movies?
It’s never about movies! (Laughs) It’s about everything else other than the movies. I would like to think that we are a normal family (laughs), like everyone else.
