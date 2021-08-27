Entertainment
It’s Buddiewood for dentist Paisley that hit the Bollywood big screen
Dentist forced out of drill during lockdown ended up with a jaw-dropping game in Bollywood’s latest blockbuster.
Seema Luthra had only signed up as an extra for the film Bellbottom, which has just been released on screens around the world.
But the Buddie ended up with a conversation scene with the lead actor himself, Indian superstar Akshay Kumar.
And Seema, 34, said: It was definitely an incredible change from my patients’ dental care.
I have always loved Bollywood and it has been like a dream for me.
Perhaps surprisingly for people, the shoot was actually the first time in my life that I had worn a sari.
Wearing one in front of Akshay was quite something!
In fact, Seemas’ acting potential had been spotted by eagle-eyed producers as she starred in additional scenes for a Bellbottom chess tournament, filmed in a warehouse in Springburn.
She was stunned to be chosen as a flight recording girl during the filming of a hijacking at Prestwick Airport last September.
And she revealed: I found out my scenes had been incorporated into the movie when the postmaster at my local Paisley post office told my parents he had just watched me on the big screen.
It was a real shock, I thought maybe my great moment had ended on the cutting room floor.
Seema watched herself on the big screen at Cineworld in Silverburn on Tuesday night, where she was recognized by moviegoers.
PAISLEY DAILY EXPRESS: live news as you go
Of the 20 Scottish Asian girls in the film – which is now in theaters – Seema was the only one with a speaking role.
Akshay Kumar, 53, has amassed an estimated fortune of 237 million after appearing in more than 100 Bollywood films.
Seema is one of five dentists at Kelburne Dental Surgery in Paisley’s Glasgow Road and has been practicing there since 2012.
She grew up in Craw Road, Paisley, where her retired parents Jagdeep and Rekha still live.
Rekha had his own restaurant business, and Jagdeep was a psychiatrist who worked in hospitals, including Dykebar.
Mum Rekha said: Akshay Kumar is a real megastar and I am delighted with the experience Seema had.
She was just sick and tired of staying home during the lockdown. . . and I knew she had always wanted to be in a movie.
Although she was born and raised in Paisley, luckily she is fluent in Hindi which helped land the role opposite Akshay.
It is the first Bollywood blockbuster to hit screens in India since the lockdown.
Akshay stars as a James Bond-style Indian spy brought in as a hijacked plane is diverted to Amritsar Airport, for which Prestwick doubled down.
The hostage thriller is based on real events during the Sikh unrest in the 1980s, when three Indian Airlines flights were hijacked by separatists.
Seema revealed that Akshay was great with her, as she played the airline check-in girl trying to deal with the passengers’ frantic parents.
She said: It was a great experience. I had my hair and makeup done, and I was facing a very famous Bollywood actor.
I will never forget this day and I would like to do more acting work
I joined an agency and still get ad offers, but because I work so hard at Kelburne, I rarely get to do it.
I’ve always been very studious and motivated by my career, so doing something like this in my 30s is a bit of a show business dream for me.
As a child, Seema spent three years in Delhi, but continued to attend a British international school.
She added: I think I had the Bollywood bug then, everything always seemed so glamorous.
I was very dazzled in my scene with Akshay and had to repeat it several times because I froze.
He was so close to me, I couldn’t believe it.
Akshar was very supportive of me and he told me that I was doing a great job. When I froze the first time, he said You can do it, you can do it.
Relax and you will be fine. He was so nice.
