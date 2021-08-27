Kabir Khan disappointed with demonization of Muslim leaders in Bollywood

These films are not based on historical evidence, he said









Bollywood director Kabir Khan has expressed his opinion on the negative portrayal of Mughals in Bollywood films. In an interview, he said that the Mughals were the true builders of the nation.

Famous for making films like Bajrangi Bhaijan, Kabul Express and New York, Kabir expressed his love for Islamic rulers.

He said it is problematic and disturbing that Mughals are demonized in movies. These films are made to accompany the popular narrative and they are not based on historical evidence, he added.

If you want to demonize the Mughals, please base yourself on some research and let us know why they were the bad guys you think they were. Because if you do your research and read the story, it’s very hard to figure out why they must be naughty. I think they were the first nation builders, and write them off and say they murdered people … But what are you basing that on? Please report historical evidence. Please have an open debate, but don’t go with the story that you think is popular.

He further clarified that nowadays it is very convenient to demonize the Mughals or any other Muslim ruler that India has had at any historical time.

Trying to squeeze them into preconceived stereotypes is heartbreaking. Unfortunately, I cannot respect these films.

He ended on the note that this is his personal opinion and that he does not speak for everyone, but it upsets him to see such representations.

