Hes All That review: Right now the teen makeover story is being told with a gender swap and a TikTok star

You have to love the outspoken and gleefully cynical nature of a movie that continues to emphasize the message that today’s teens are still buried in their laptops, tablets, and cellphones, and nothing feels real to them at all. unless they share it on social media, and wouldn’t. it would be wonderful if they just took a breath and lived in the moment

And yet, the star of the film is a TikTok star. Very good.

He is all that: 2 out of 4

The Netflix movie Hes All That is a sparkling and silly but entertaining Shes All That genre swap remake (1999), which was essentially a remake of My Fair Lady (1964) which was a musical version of George Bernard Shaws Pygmalion ( 1913). ), and one can only imagine what the former GBS would think of a tale of its history involving magical communication devices, live broadcasts and karaoke nights and a group of titular rich kids playing at each other. dress up in a lavish evening Drop it like F. Scott, as in F. Scott Fitzgerald.

This movie is pure, soft, brightly colored cotton candy and a bit of a guilty pleasure, but it’s not meant to be something you can sink your teeth into, and five minutes after consuming it, it’s as if it never happened. (Shew! That’s a lot of cotton candy metaphor, but I’m sticking to it.)

The aforementioned Addison Rae doesn’t have much reach as an actress, but it’s not Eugene ONeill material and she’s an upbeat and sympathetic presence as Padgett Sawyer, a California high school student and influencer. extremely popular that starts spreading hundreds of thousands of followers every day, reminding them, [This] This is where we talk about makeovers, self improvement and how to become the most spectacular you can be. in a modest home with her mother (Rachael Leigh Cook, the subject of Cinderella’s makeover in Shes All That), who works long hours as a nurse.

Padgett is dating an utterly terrible and superficial and narcissistic preening idiot named Jordan Van Draanen (Peyton Meyer), who recorded a single with a horrible rap song that makes Vanilla Ice look like Tupac but when she catches Jordan in the process of hooking up in her trailer with her co-star on the new clip, it’s over.

He’s also captured live by Padgett’s self-styled best friend Alden (Madison Pettis), and somehow Padgett is the one who becomes the laughing stock because she is filmed with a bubble wrap. snot as she cries, and her followers begin to abandon her. Now is the time for the plot in which Padgett claims she doesn’t need Jordan because she’s a makeover expert and can turn any hiking loser into prom king gear and her friends choose a brooding, antisocial child named Cameron (Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan) as her topic.

That’s right: Cameron is a bet, but he doesn’t know it, and all of a sudden the guy who hates social media and can’t stand idiots in his high school is giving Padgett riding lessons and singing Katy Perrys Teenage Dream at a karaoke party and allowing Padgett to cut her shaggy locks. Why, the hell even ditch the flannel shirts for an elegant suit. (And yes, there is a hats, shoes and outfits try-on musical montage featuring a number of characters.) Oh Cameron, you are blinded by love!

Eventually, inevitably, Padgett falls in love with Cameron, who is so sensitive. But they come from such different worlds. She’s an amateur photographer who doesn’t want anyone to see her photos when she wants every moment to be recorded. They’re like Rick and Ilsa in Casablanca, or maybe not.

Hes All That manages to insert a cameo of Kourtney Kardashian as the superficial brand mogul who sponsors Padgett, and a much more entertaining appearance from Shes All That alum Matthew Lillard, playing Principal Bosch, who notes that for some reason, there will be a dance – at the ball (we have weird traditions at this school) and say right before the king and queen announcement: I know it’s live streaming, but if you put your phones down, it’s actually happening here in front of you.

Good luck, Principal Bosch.

It’s no spoiler to reveal that we’re getting a professionally choreographed dance number at the ball, akin to the famous and insanely ridiculous scene from Shes All That. This time it’s to the sounds of Dance Off by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, with Idris Elba (because yes, he’s a DJ). It’s OK, but it’s not Rockafeller Skank or for that matter I could have been dancing the night away.