Review: Lorde returns with a smoother sonic palette in Solar Power

By Julien A. Luebbers

For the spokesperson-Revue



Everyone knows Lorde, the late teens star responsible for iconic electro-pop hits Royals, Team and more, but her latest album might make you feel like you’re not.

On the one hand, it’s just smoother than his previous job. Lorde has always been able to remove composition (which can reach amplified and lively rhythms and electro) to create immense contrast. On Royals, for example, its use of white space brings out the attitude of the slopes.

But on Solar Power, the sound went from contrast to a relatively new place. There is a blur throughout the whole project, largely resulting in the smoother sound palette.

Take, for example, Stoned at the Nail Salon, supported by an indistinct electric guitar that appears to have been blurred so you have to focus to hear even the individual notes. Its topicality, of course, to the high of the track title. And in typical Lorde fashion, she modulates the intensity by supporting her own voice, and with great effect.

Stoned at the Nail Salon slowly swells under Lordes’ voice. It’s very emotional, and yet faded, jaded. Because all beautiful girls, they will wither like roses, she sings. And whenever they change, everything will come / I don’t know / Maybe I’m just high in the nail salon.

It is one of the best moments of the album, the confluence of a delicate playing and an almost mural voice. She found here a different kind of contrast than in her previous work.

Lyrically, Solar Power is more akin to the melodrama of 2017 than its debut Pure Heroine. The emphasis is on interior and largely self-examining content. There is a lot of talk about the impact of fame and a more adult perspective on the way of life on a daily basis.

The album opens with The Path, whose strange wanderings and chord structures underlie a series of striking images: Arm in a cast at the Gala museum, or Now Im alone on a windswist island / Pris in the divorce complex of the seasons.

These set the stage for a few opening statements: If you’re looking for a savior / Well it’s not me and I just hope the sun will show us the way. After checking our intentions, she moves on to the rest of the album, followed by the single Solar Power, whose scuffed guitar sounds and soft energy surfaced on the chorus.

Next, Stoned at the Nail Salon reduces the sound to a calm electro-dramatic vibe. Everything is fine. But soon after, the album ran into its only major problem: its lack of reach.

It takes a few plays for an album to properly subdivide into tracks, but for Solar Power, even after many passages, most of those tracks are knotted and tied together.

The reason for this is the parallel palettes used in the album. There’s a lot of the same: modified acoustic guitar, layered vocals, and choppy drum lines.

It’s a shame too, because when she breaks the form, Lorde flies away. Mood Ring, for example, perhaps the most pop song on the album is built on a muddled guitar line filled to the brim with lively, attitude-packed drums and multi-layered vocals.

The lyrics describe a satirical take on the commercial and false spiritual cultures that people rely on: I can’t feel anything / I keep staring at my mood ring / Tell me how I feel / Floating, floating away, she sings in an almost numb voice, similar to a synth. It’s a witty and lively song and certainly an unusual track.

Due to the uniform sound of most of the tracks, however, the album’s greatest difficulty is playing in its entirety; the songs are just starting to wear you out.

But many of these songs are wonderfully written, lyrically engaging, and uniquely Lorde. And, overall, there is a lot to love about solar power. So if you are a Lorde fan this is definitely worth listening to. Now stream wherever you stream music.

Julien A. Luebbers can be contacted at [email protected]