Explicit videos: HC grants actor privacy protection





By ordering various websites, including YouTube, to remove and stop downloading certain explicit video clips and audio clips of a Bengali actor, the Delhi High Court has ruled that his right to privacy must be protected, in especially when it is his person who is exposed and that too against his will.

In view of the fact that the complainant has the right “to be left alone” and “to be forgotten”, she is entitled to protection against invasion of her privacy by strangers and anonymous callers due to such publication / broadcast / transmission of the complaint videos by the defendants, Judge Asha Menon said in an interim order issued on Monday. The costumed actress told the court that the videos were presented in a way that invaded her privacy. It was argued in court that she was approached by a production house about filming a web series and that she appeared in a demo video that included explicit scenes of full frontal nudity. Although the project failed and the web series was never produced, the court heard that in December 2020 she stumbled upon the videos on the producer’s YouTube channel and website. While the producer deleted the videos after a request, a number of websites had already uploaded them to their channels without her consent. This resulted in constant anonymous calls and insults, the court was told, adding that the videos resulted in the actor’s loss of reputation. Judge Menon said the explicit videos being circulated have a clear and immediate impact on the reputation of the person seen in the videos in a state of nudity and that she has not allowed even the producer of the videos to post them. The bench noted that a coordinated High Court bench has previously held that the right to privacy includes the right to be forgotten and the right to be left alone as inherent aspects. The court said that while it was true that she was able to participate in the filming of the scenes voluntarily and for a fee, she made it clear that she did not allow any of the websites and search engines to post them on YouTube. . She also made it clear in the complaint that the producer did indeed upload the videos of the costume to his YouTube channel and website, but as soon as she objected, he took them down. Now, if others circulate in the same way for monetary and other obvious benefits, the plaintiff cannot be denied any redress during the course of the lawsuit, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/explicit-videos-hc-grants-protection-actor-invasion-privacy-7473017/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos