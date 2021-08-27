Walla Walla Celebrates Adam West, Batman Actor and Hometown Superhero, for 4th Year | New





For the most part, he was known for his roles in a number of popular cartoons, or for playing opposite the Three Stooges, or for driving the streets of Gotham while his sidekick shouted out a million variations of Holy Toledo, Batman. But the late actor Adam West will always be remembered by Walla Walla, the city where he was born almost 93 years ago, as the hero of his hometown. Walla Walla officially named Adam West Day on September 18, 2021, in a proclamation signed Wednesday August 25 by Mayor Tom Scribner. This is the fourth year that a similar proclamation has been signed by city leaders. Born September 18, 1928 as William West Anderson, the legendary actor was famous for his role in the 1960s television series Batman. Wests’ portrayal of the Dark Knight, characterized by campy humor and unambiguous virtue that was not clouded by the moral complexity of the later caped crusaders, earned him the nickname Shining Knight. The actor, who took the name Adam West early in his career, has also starred in numerous movies and TV shows, most notably as the mayor of Quahogs in the hit animated series, Family Guy, The one of the cartoons where West portrayed a fictional version of himself. . But before his Hollywood career began, West served in the United States Army as an announcer on American Forces Network television, which either broadcasts to these stations or is posted overseas. And even after it became a household name, West regularly visited his family in Walla Walla, the town where he was born. After a brief battle with leukemia, West passed away on June 9, 2017, two months before his 89th birthday. The same year, the first Adam West Day was announced. For almost every year since his passing, his fans and community have celebrated his hometown hero around West’s birthday. This would have been the fifth year that the Town of Walla Walla celebrated West’s legacy, had the pandemic not scrambled plans to host an event in 2020. An itinerary of events planned for the day, which previously included a bat signal at the Marcus Whitman Hotel and cameos from the Batmobile and VIP guests, is expected to be announced in the coming days.

