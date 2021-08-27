Entertainment
We took actor Jordan Connor shopping for his wedding suit
As we all know, the bride is usually the star of the show. From wedding dresses and beauty looks to accessory choices, guests usually focus on the bride’s journey down the aisle. Let’s face it, while a wedding is meant to celebrate the love of a couple, the groom is often overshadowed and overlooked. But what happens when two stars get married? And yes, we are talking literally and figuratively.
This is the case for the actor and star of the television series Riverdale, Jordan connor, and his future wife, the actress Jinjara mitchell, who are to be married in an intimate ceremony with family and friends. Although Jinjara and Jordan are working together to plan their fairytale wedding, we still had to make sure Jordan spends his time in the spotlight, which is why we took him shopping with a menswear brand. Suitsupply.
From non-traditional colors to classic silhouettes, Jordan candidly shares his experience with Suitsupply and his take on his look of the day. Read on for her journey from the red carpet to the aisle, photographed by Photography Katja Martin.
As with most costume buying experiences, Jordan was greeted by a menswear expert from Suitsupply, then quickly measured and asked about his style preferences. By sharing his experience with Brides, actor reveals “I had an amazing experience with Suitsupply. They made the whole process fun and easy, and picked out styles to try out [on] it made me feel like I belonged to a costume. ”
A first consultation with a retailer or a brand is always important. This will allow you to feel comfortable during the process, while also providing your menswear experts with all the necessary information they need.
My favorite non-traditional style that I liked was probably the double-breasted vest over the medium green Lazio suit. It fitted perfectly and the details were beautiful.
Jordan’s first look was Suitsupply Lazio Green Three-Piece Suit, which can be customized to suit individual needs. It was a bit non-traditional, but it was still a piece that stood out for the Riverdale star. “My favorite non-traditional style that I loved was probably the double-breasted vest over the medium green Lazio suit. It fits me perfectly and the details are gorgeous,” he shares.
For his second look, the groom couldn’t help but smile as he tried Suitsupply Lazio Blue Three-Piece Suit (and we smile how beautiful he is too!). This suit features a classic fit, clean lines and a matching waistcoat. Best of all, it’s a perfect fit for the actor, which he appreciates when it comes to dressing up in formal wear.
“I think the most important thing for me is how I feel [a suit]”Jordan reveals.” I have this image in my head of what a gentleman should look like. And when a suit fits me perfectly and matches my style, I feel good and that’s what matters most to me. “
Last, but not least, was The black Lazio tuxedo by Suitsupply. Jordan styled it in a crisp white tuxedo shirt and black satin bow tie.
The suit and the tuxedo are two different masculine looks. While it can be hard to tell the difference at times, the one thing that a tuxedo and a suit actually share is the fact that the jacket and pants are made from the same matching material.
This will be what I will wear on the most important day of my life, so there is a very sentimental aspect to it.
Although the Riverdale star is used to looking sharp on the red carpet, that experience was a little different for him. “I think the reason I get the costume makes all the difference,” he said. Brides. “For an event, it’s only one night. But when it comes to my wedding, it’s going to be what I’ll wear on the most important day of my life, so there’s a very sentimental aspect to that. “
For the bride and groom currently looking for wedding day clothes, note Jordan who ventured outside his comfort zone to find “the right one.”
“I have a few costumes in my wardrobe, but I’ve always been pretty conservative with the choices,” he reveals. “Shopping at Suitsupply has definitely opened my mind to many styles that I thought I would never see myself wearing. I was amazed at some of the costumes that I ended up loving the most!”
One last takeaway? “My biggest tip is to try a lot of different styles. You might find something you never thought you would like and this will become the perfect costume for your big day,” shares Jordan.
While we’ll have to wait until the big day to see which suit made the cut, Jordan isn’t too worried about his final ensemble. “The most important thing for [Jinjara and I] it’s that we feel better and have a great time with our friends and family, celebrating our love! ”he exclaims.
One thing is for sure, it will look absolutely perfect in whatever he chooses to wear and we can’t wait to reveal every detail after the wedding, which will be exclusively featured on Married.
