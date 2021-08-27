Actor’s Express’ Production of ‘Red Speedo’ delves into issues surrounding sports culture

If you’re sad that the Toyko 2021 Olympics ended with us watching the games on TV, a new production at Actors Express, “Red speedo, can relieve your grief. The play, written by Lucas hnath, follows a swimmer trying to qualify for the Olympics. Marlon Burnley, the actor playing our protagonist Ray, joined City Lights host Lois Reitzes via Zoom with Actors Express Director and director of “Red speedo“, Freddie Ashley, on the new production and the exciting thread it is spinning on the athletes who are causing a stir.

This playwright is the one I have a special affection for, said Ashley. We did some of his other pieces, ‘The Christians and ‘The Doll’s House Pt. 2.And what I love about this one so much is that besides being entertaining, with twists and lively dialogue, and all kinds of funny stuff, it’s also kind of an allegory of l state of American values, and I thought it was a really interesting time to explore that.

“Red Speedo” throws his main character, Ray, into an ethical dilemma as he sets his sights on the Olympics. Performance-enhancing drugs were found in a shared refrigerator at her training facility, Ashley said. As the play unfolds, you find out who in Rays life has an agenda for their success, and how they place their hopes and dreams on her creation on the team, and all kinds of questions. on the drugs themselves and their indications, are really swirling around. inform of everything that is happening.

Brunley weighed in on his impressions of Ray, whom he portrayed in the Actors Express production. Her eyes are bigger than her stomach, ”Burnley said. “He’s bigger than life. He has really big goals and dreams, and he goes above and beyond. In a way, he’s a little fearless. When he loves he loves hard, and when he hurts he feels it deeply.

The production of the pieces justified a particularly creative approach to the design of the sets, incorporating the impression of an Olympic-quality training pool. The way we designed the whole Playground sort of floats above the pool, so the pool is still there, even if it hasn’t been swimming in it, ”said Ashley. “And we wanted to create this world that was isolated in itself, with little escape, that the characters were in that time and space in a very focused way.”

The production team even made sure that the smell of chlorine permeates the theater, ensuring maximum sensory engagement.

“Red Speedos ”Ray, and his entanglement with performance enhancing drugs, invites the public to reflect on issues very present in sports culture. For me, what resonated in the timing was less the doping itself, and more understanding with new eyes this pressure based on Simone Biles’ courage to withdraw from competition, despite what has taken place. must have been extraordinary pressure to perform. , Ashley said. The fact that she took that very brave step, just as we started rehearsing the piece, was definitely something that was in the air when we started our work.

But the piece keeps a steady pace and a curious attitude, never going so far as to tell its audience what to think. [Lucas Hnaths] the pieces often contain conflicting ideas at times, Ashely said. For me, the lively dialogue and plot twists are just the icing on the cake of this truly crackling drama of ideas.

“Red Speedo” is presented at Actors Express at the King Plow Arts Center from August 11 to September 5. Tickets and more information are available at www.acteurs-express.com/plays/red-speedo.