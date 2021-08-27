For McAvoy, Horgan Together is an actor’s dream

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan did not know each other until this year. But the two actors got to know each other very quickly thanks to the new film Together, a sharp examination of a failed relationship during the pandemic that only their 10-year-old son held together.

Armed with scathing dialogue and honest monologues written by Tony Award-winning Dennis Kelly, an Oscar-nominated director in Stephen Daldry and the freedom to break the fourth wall and speak directly to audiences, McAvoy and Horgan were able to exercise their acting skills by diving. in the collective trauma of the last 18 months. The film hits North American theaters on Friday.

McAvoy and Horgan recently spoke to The Associated Press about the intense process and not holding anything back. Notes have been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: It was an incredibly fast 10 day shoot. Have you at least been able to rehearse before?

HORGAN: Oh yeah. There was a lot of work to be done because we were going to be in this house and mainly use two rooms and so for them to be visually interesting to look at, we had to sort of put it on its feet and move with it. Stephen just kept us moving constantly. Then this funny thing happened, well, it wasn’t funny back then, but it just kept happening … well, you would usually end up in a place that worked better.

AP: It’s not as mean as saying Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf, but these characters are pretty cruel to each other. Was it exciting to play?

HORGAN: It was really exciting. Every day you just didn’t know where you were going and it was really unusual to do that … I’m pretty shy as a person. I’m kind of like, don’t look at me and James is so immediately in it and does it. It was like, Oh was doing that? You must have lost your inhibitions. You had to be ready to try anything.

MCAVOY: There’s a little bit of movie where it’s like, save it for the camera, save it for the shot … people sometimes don’t even care if you say the lines in the script for as long as you can. something real was captured on camera, something vital and alive and full of energy … But it’s so detailed and so dense … you couldn’t just record it for the camera. You couldn’t just save it for the day and hope that a better truth would come out because maybe a truth would come out in the first five seconds, then you realize that you have 20 minutes and you have to make every day work. minute. If a minute doesn’t work … the audience will check. It was as if we were using our craft rather than being mere vehicles of honesty and truth.

AP: James, does doing a project like this one on the emotional toll of the pandemic come from the same place as your impulse to fundraise for PPE?

MCAVOY: No, absolutely not. It’s just completely selfish and personal … Sometimes it’s that simple as, My God, the handwriting is compelling enough that all I have to do is look into the camera and talk to you for 10 minutes and that’s enough. There is something so pure about it. It’s like when you’re at the pub or your friends telling you a story or chatting with a buddy or your wife or your son or whoever it is. When the conversation is so compelling and exciting, hours go by, days go by, weeks go by. If we can do it by writing and filming and acting, then it’s really, really special because it’s a real connection. It felt like it had the potential to be that.

AP: Sharon, you excel at awkward relationship truths in works like this and Catastrophe. Why are you drawn to this?

HORGAN: This is what I find interesting to write and this is what I find interesting to play. When you write about relationships, the easiest things to write about are the ones that are dysfunctional because it’s funny or interesting. I don’t have much interest in just having sweet stories.

MCAVOY: Usually when we were happy, we sort of understand why we were happy. We don’t really understand why that was a mess, which is why we are doing years and years and years and years of therapy. This is what drama is for, this is what comedy is for, this is what any kind of art is for to help us look at ourselves and understand why there was such a mess ( expletive).

AP: Have you found yourself turning to art in the past year for comfort or catharsis?

HORGAN: I’ve watched a lot of real crimes. That’s really it … When bad things happen, you kind of turn around to see something worse happen to someone else.

MCAVOY: I actually started playing video games online with four of my friends. A bunch of men in their forties and here we are, playing computer games.

HORGAN: Violent?

MCAVOY: The violence mostly happens to us … It will be as if children from distant lands kick us (curse). Every second or third night we were talking about life and love and everything in a way that we have never done and more regularly than ever.

HORGAN While holding guns?

MCAVOY: While holding joysticks, pretending to be good at games while having us deliver our (swear words) by stranger children.

