Michael Nader, actor of “Dynasty” and “All My Children”, dies at 76

Michael Nader Photo: Aaron Spelling Productions
An actor known for his roles in blockbuster soap operas such as “All My Children” and “Dynasty” died on Monday.
According to CNN, Michael Nader has died in his California home after a brief battle with cancer.
Nader’s wife Jodi Lister released a statement saying, “With a heavy heart I share the news of the passing of my beloved Michael. We have spent 18 wonderful years with the many dogs we have raised and adopted. . “
Nader rose to fame playing the role of Farnsworth “Dex” Dexter in the hit soap opera “Dynasty”.
Originally from Missouri, Nader’s first stint on the Hollywood scene was an actor concert in the comedy “Beach Party” by William Asher in 1963.
After gaining more experience as an actor, I haven 1978, Nader landed his first soap opera role and endorsed the character of “Kevin Thompson” in “As the World Turns”.
But he really turned heads in 1983 when he joined the cast of “Dynasty” as a lover of Alexis Carrington, played by Joan Collins.
Upon hearing of the death of his former co-star, Collins honored Nader by posting a photo of the couple on Instagram.
Collins said she was “very sad to hear” of Nader’s death, adding, “I loved working with him and his character was a wonderful mix of hard and soft.”
Nader was 76 years old.
