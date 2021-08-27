Actor declares support for Brentano and The Foundry

For the publisher:
I am writing to show my support for Amy Brentano and the good work she is doing at the West Stockbridge Foundry.
I’ve known Amy from my early days in theater when we were a member of The Red Earth Ensemble in New York City. I have performed in beautiful pieces that she wrote and have been inspired by her creativity on a daily basis. I saw Amy choose to move to the Berkshires in 2002 and continue her efforts as an artist and educator. I have been so proud to see her shaping young artistic minds over the years as she has guided them to create challenging and stimulating work. When Amy followed her heart and her dream of opening a performance hall three years ago, I was the first to support her vision.
I come to the Berkshires and have been involved in the arts for over 30 years. Right out of college, I was an intern at the Williamstown Theater Festival. There I was cast for the play “Citizen Tom Paine”, which led to my very first professional acting job when the play moved to Kennedy Center and I returned to play a role in “The Autumn. Garden “in 2007. I am passionate about the Berkshire artist community and The Foundry has become a full and unique participant in this community in just a few short years.
I add my name to this list of the many people asking the West Stockbridge Selectboard to approve the special smelter permit. I sincerely hope that there will continue to be happy music, theater, dance and art in the center of West Stockbridge for many years to come.
Allison janney
Los Angeles, California
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW
Receive daily updates to your inbox
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://theberkshireedge.com/actor-proclaims-support-for-brentano-and-the-foundry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos