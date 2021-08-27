Actor declares support for Brentano and The Foundry

For the publisher:

I am writing to show my support for Amy Brentano and the good work she is doing at the West Stockbridge Foundry.

I’ve known Amy from my early days in theater when we were a member of The Red Earth Ensemble in New York City. I have performed in beautiful pieces that she wrote and have been inspired by her creativity on a daily basis. I saw Amy choose to move to the Berkshires in 2002 and continue her efforts as an artist and educator. I have been so proud to see her shaping young artistic minds over the years as she has guided them to create challenging and stimulating work. When Amy followed her heart and her dream of opening a performance hall three years ago, I was the first to support her vision.

I come to the Berkshires and have been involved in the arts for over 30 years. Right out of college, I was an intern at the Williamstown Theater Festival. There I was cast for the play “Citizen Tom Paine”, which led to my very first professional acting job when the play moved to Kennedy Center and I returned to play a role in “The Autumn. Garden “in 2007. I am passionate about the Berkshire artist community and The Foundry has become a full and unique participant in this community in just a few short years.

I add my name to this list of the many people asking the West Stockbridge Selectboard to approve the special smelter permit. I sincerely hope that there will continue to be happy music, theater, dance and art in the center of West Stockbridge for many years to come.

Allison janney

Los Angeles, California