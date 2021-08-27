Kaley Cuoco, Henry Winkler on the death of the actor





Kaley cuoco is still moved by remembering the real death of her life on the screendad, 18 years later. Recalling his work with the end John ritter, who died in 2003 after a medical emergency on the set of their ABC sitcom, “8 simple rules for dating my teenage daughter,” Cuoco said the actor was “like no one I’ve ever met” during ABC’s “Superstar” docuseries, which aired an episode on Ritter’s career and legacy on Wednesday. “The most generous, the funniest man,” she added. “8 Simple Rules,” which ran from 2002 to 2005, starred Ritter as Patriarch Paul Hennessy opposite Cuoco as Bridget, the eponymous teenage daughter. The actress recalled her first table reading, to which she showed up wearing a spaghetti strap top and “way too short” shorts. “Come in John, and I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m playing your girl,’” she said. “He says ‘Wait’ and he takes his jacket and puts it on me. He says ‘Never dress like this again.’ And at that time, it was my father. “ Cuoco added, “He treated me like his own daughter. He treated us all like that. It was pretty amazing.” Following:Kaley Cuoco celebrates losing Golden Globes with pizza and champagne on her kitchen floor In September 2003, the cast was filming an episode with Ritter’s friend Henry Winkler as a guest star. Cuoco described Ritter as a “kid in the candy store: all his best friends were there on the set.” “It was a crazy week,” she said. “And then Thursday came.” Ritter noticed that he was sweating a lot and needed water, Winkler recalls that day. He also had nausea and chest pain, noted his wife, Amy Yasbeck. Later, she received a phone call from her husband telling her that he was taken to the hospital. Doctors initially thought the actor was suffering from a heart attack, which dictated the type of treatment he received. But he was actually undergoing an aortic dissection, a “fatal tear in the large artery that drains blood from the heart,” according to the John Ritter Foundationwhich would have required another approach. Just days before Season 2 of “8 Simple Rules” began airing, Ritter passed away on September 11, 2003, at the age of 54. “I just heard screaming, and I looked and I see all these people and everyone is just hysterical,” Cuoco said, his voice broken. “He’s gone. He’s gone.” And I was like, ‘Who’s gone?’ “ “It was so sudden, so shocking, so sad,” Winkler said of his return to set the next day. “We all came together on the soundstage to be together, to cry together for a while. Quarantine logs:Henry Winkler dines at noon and waits to hug his grandchildren again The cast and crew were “just crying, screaming, and then people started telling stories,” Cuoco said. “I’ll never forget, there was the mailman at Warner Bros. and he said, ‘I’d like to talk. He said, ‘I delivered the mail here. John always said hello to me, “and I was like,” Of course he did. “” Ritter’s legacy in Cuoco is that of a generous and funny man. She jokes every now and then, saying “What would Jesus do? the bracelets were really “What would John do?” bracelets. “What would John do, guys?” How would he react to that? she asked. “Probably with kindness, probably with a goofy smile.” Maintenance:How Kaley Cuoco went from sitcom’s past to serve a racy sex scene in “Flight Attendant”

