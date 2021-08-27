Ted Lasso, Season 2, Episode 6 Recap: The Roy Kent Effect

Rebecca, meanwhile, juggles deep and meaningful texts from her pal Bantr and adult time with her boy toy, Luka. As in, almost literally juggling. She checks on Bantr as she lies in bed waiting for a naked Luka to return. And the show tries to show her alternating several times between the texts of her two lovers.

Forgive me, but this sounds like a tired revival of the Sex and the City (and, no, not just Sex and the City) cliché of the accomplished beautiful woman who can’t choose between her spiritual soul mate and another going guy. well suspended. What’s more, it’s Ted Lasso. I think we can say with some confidence that Rebecca is not going to end up with Luka. So why bother?

Barring other updates, I would say the same about the subplot with Rebeccas’ mom (played, though she is, by the big Harriet walter). It feels half-hearted, crowded as it does with so many other plot developments. So why bother?

The story of Jane and Coach Beard also left me a little cold. He has his moments, but he spends a lot of time on the pretty obvious message of Don’t tell people you don’t like their loved ones. And his ultimate reward, Beard’s hug to Higgins isn’t much of a reward. (Or maybe the reward was the Oliver Twist hat that Jane puts on Beard’s head? It’s a little better.)

Which brings us to Ted. As I wrote before, the plot arc of the first season was immediately apparent: Can Ted defeat Rebecca and her various other foils and put them all in Team Lasso? (As you may remember, he did.) This season has been a little harder to master. Would it be to escape relegation and come back to the big leagues? Not really. Could it be to win Dr. Sharon Fieldstone? Again, not really. She was basically part of the Lasso team at the end of Episode 2.

But there have been hints, and they suggest an arc in which Sharon is likely to be a crucial player.