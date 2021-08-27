Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu breakup: Nigerian actor Alexx fiancee Fancy wedding break engagement – See the update





August 26, 2021 New one-hour pass to inform Wia dis foto comes from, Instagram / @ falexxforever Wetin we call say foto, Alex and fantasy Is Alexx Ekubo Nigerian Actor and Fiance Fancy Acholonu, Marriage Engagement Breakdown? Reports of the afta from many Nigerians are starting to soar for social media. On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, some reports indicate that Alexx Ekubo and Acholonu are not canceling their engagement. Fancy Acholonu tells his fans and the public that his engagement and upcoming marriage to Alexx Ekubo is coming to an end. “Hey guys, I am writing to officially let you all know that I am ending my relationship, my engagement and not canceling my marriage to Alexx Ekubo.” “I know how to say that it shocks a lot of pipo. I am making the best decision for myself, because it is important to say that everyone finds happiness and lives in the truth.” “At this point, my family and I ask all of you to respect our privacy. Thank you very much!” Fancy post for its Instagram handle. Wia dis foto comes from, Instagram Alexx Ekubo bin announces his engagement with his fianc for his Instagram account on May 3, 2021. Di 35-year-old Nollywood actor then write enthusiastically say; “I ask the love of my life Fancy Acholonu to marry me” Fancy Acholonu also just posted the same photo on her personal account, where she replies: “… & I took YES for the love of my life.” Wia dis foto comes from, Instagram Later on Monday, May 10, Alexx will announce her wedding date on November 20, 2021. And the two of them are setting up a new Instagram account (@falexxforever) with two names where fans can check out information, photos and everything about the upcoming wedding. Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu Breakup: Wetin BBC Pidgin Finds Out Before Fancy Confam News We can’t find the new instagram account with Alexx and Fancy creating for the wedding / wedding when we search in the morning. Wia dis foto comes from, Instagram Additionally, we are not seeing the engagement photo with Fancy Acholonu bin after May 3, 2021 for her instagram at time of report. But Alex Ekubo still gets engagement photos and videos, as well as photos and videos of imo and fiancé, Fancy. Fancy Acholonu Instagram manages we have 223,000 subscribers and they follow 467 pipo no dey follow Alexx gain. While Alexx checks with 4.2 million subscribers and follows 754 pipo, it still follows finance, Fancy. Wia dis foto comes from, Instagram BBC Pidgin is also trying to join the two sides to get a response to what is going on, but neither is responding. The Di Nollywood actor announced on Monday, May 10, that the traditional wedding and the white wedding are taking place in November of this year. Di wey marriage dem nickname, Falexx Forever, will stand for Imo state. Alex Ekubo’s traditional wedding will be held on November 20, 2021. And the church wedding between the actor and his fiancee Fancy Acholonu will take place on November 27, 2021. Wia dis foto comes from, Screenshot But fingers are now crossing after the last reports of wetin dey happun.

