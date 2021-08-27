Why is everyone commenting on Nah he tweakin on Instagram? here’s why





If you’ve been on Instagram lately, you’ve probably seen nah it tweaking all of the comment sections of the posts in the last 24 hours. But what does this mean and why are people suddenly bombarding comment sections with it? Let’s explain. Wednesday’s music Instagram page, @Rap, job a photo of legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk with the caption, #TonyHawks blood is used in limited edition $ 500 skateboards. Yall rockin with that !? Artist Lil Nas X left a comment on the post, no, he’s fine-tuning. Now that same line is used all over Instagram on posts left and right. Hawk announced this week that he has teamed up with a canned mountain water company, Liquid Death, to launch a new skateboard, the Hawk Blood Deck, with his blood mixed with paint. (They sold out right away, of course.) Earlier this year, Lil Nas X released a limited series of Nike Air Max 97 labeled Satan Shoes, which featured his blood and a bronze pentagram pendant. The shoes received a big backlash and the artist and Brooklyn-based design agency MSCHF were sued by Nike. The two sides reached an agreement in April. The Lil Nas Xs shoes were a huge social media controversy at the time and the same didn’t happen to Hawk for making his own bloody product. Lil Nas X called the difference in criticism Wednesday. Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there hasn’t been any public outrage, are you ready to admit that you were never bowled over by the blood in the shoes? and maybe you were angry for some other reason? – MONTERO (@LilNasX) 25 August 2021 His Instagram comment basically means Hawk lost his mind making the skateboards. Hawk has yet to respond to Lil Nas Xs’ comment, but Instagram’s communications team has jumped on the fun. Yes, we are tweaking, but only a little. Knew that some people have issues uploading their comments (we’re fixing this) and some see a bunch of comments saying “no, it’s tweakin” (what is it?). More soon! pic.twitter.com/eek6t2qE40 – Instagram Communications (@InstagramComms) August 26, 2021 What the fuck all of this. – Aron Yohannes [email protected]; aronyohannes

