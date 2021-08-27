Happy Birthday Chris Pine: Why The Star Trek Actor Is The Best Chris





Chris Pine turns 41 today. There’s a not-so-serious debate on social media sites as to who is the best Chris in Hollywood. The thing is, there are too many. Just in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies we have Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Chris Hemsworth. Internet users continue to share their own Chrises rankings.

But it is time to close the debate. Pine is the best among all Chris. Period. 1. Chris Pine is the underdog who wins the tournament While Chrises’ rankings vary wildly, Pine is the only non-MCU actor who consistently makes the Top 4 (alongside Evans, Hemsworth, and Pratt). Surely her popularity, while not part of a behemoth of a franchise that is MCU, must mean something to you? The other three Chris have to thank Marvel Studios for their popularity. Sure, he’s in DCEU, but it’s a supporting role and MCU’s biggest contender isn’t in great shape right now. Pine admitted in an interview that he was an underdog among Chrises. While talking to Stir Crazy, he joked, I feel like I’m being underdog right now, so I’m going to take all the support I can get. 2. He is the master of big blockbusters and independent cinema Chris Pine is arguably the best actor among all Chris. Not only has he shone as a star in big franchises like Star Trek and DCEU, but he’s also been applauded for his performances in smaller independent films. You just have to witness his talent in the neo-western masterpiece Hell or High Water to realize it. Even in films that received average reception like the landmark movie Outlaw King, it was universally accepted that this was the script that failed him. He was blameless. And playing a Scottish king from the 13th to 14th centuries wouldn’t have been easy for an American. By comparison, Evans, Hemsworth, and Pratt have had mixed to negative success in non-MCU, non-franchise roles. Only Evans approaches it. I’m not sure who needs to see it, but here are some photos of Chris Pine walking out of an independent bookstore with a GIANT book bag while wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/qbKSAVCcN7 Nerd Girl says (@Rachael_Conrad) June 29, 2020 3. There is a masked image of Pine carrying a paper bag full of books. Need we say more? While the previous two reasons were convincing enough, this one definitely settles the argument. To our knowledge, no other Chris has been seen in such a situation. We don’t even know if any of them are bibliophiles.

