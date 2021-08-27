Simone Ledward-Boseman, widow of late actor Chadwick Boseman, performs – BOTWC







We pray for his continued strength and comfort. Simone Ledward Boseman, the widow of the late actor Chadwick Boseman pays a moving tribute at the ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ event,The Grioreports. “Stand Up to Cancer” is an event that takes place every year to raise funds for cancer research. This year, several of Boseman’s friends and co-stars, including Danai Gurira, Chris Evans and Paul Rudd, were involved in the production.Boseman died last August after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. His death shocked the world and he is still mourned by his fans, friends and, most importantly, his wife. Actor Anthony Anderson was honored to present her at the event, saying: “Many of us were devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Chadwich Boseman after privately battling cancer for several years. years. The world has lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before being a public figure, it was a person like you or me – a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, a friend, a colleague , a husband. Many of us know all too well the divide a loved one leaves in the lives of those who love them. Chadwick’s wife, Simone, is here to perform a song about living with reality of loss and find a way forward. Ledward-Boseman, a California State Polytechnic University graduate and classically trained singer, performed an emotional tribute to “I’ll Be Seeing You” alongside her college jazz band. The song, written by Sammy Fain and Irving Kahal in 1938, was covered by Tony Bennett, Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra. “I will see you in all the old familiar places that my heart embraces all day long … I will find you in the morning sun, and when the night is new, I will look at the moon, but I will see you”, resound the words of the song. In the Marvel animated series “What if?” which was recently released, Boseman had his last vocal performance. Producer Brad Winderbaum spoke candidly about Boseman’s dedication to the very end. “Each was just a nuanced performance based on a lot of deep thinking that could be said from them and how we wanted to portray the character… it was frankly so humiliating to know that he was spending time. to work with us, ”Winderbaum mentioned. We send our love and support to his wife and loved ones as they continue to heal. Stay in power, Chadwick. Photo courtesy of ABC News

