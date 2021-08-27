Actor Edgar Ramirez pleads for vaccination after relatives die without access – deadline

Actor Edgar Ramirez shared a very personal story about his loss to Covid-19 via Instagram.

The Venezuelan actor is nominated for Golden Globes and Emmy Awards and has appeared in films such as Carlos, Zero Dark Thirty, The Bourne Ultimatum, Hands of Stone, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Wrath of the Titans (and was seen recently in a recurring role on the HBO miniseries, The defeat).

On Instagram, he called on people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, citing his relatives who have died without having access to them in a series of posts.

“Please read this post carefully. It is the most painful and intimate thing I have had to post in my life, but I think it is important to share it,” he said. he writes on Instagram. “Sometimes I feel like it’s a nightmare I’m going to wake up from, but I know it’s not. That it’s as real as air that it’s hard for me to breathe right now.

He continued, “In my Instagram feed, right next to this post is an interview I had with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, in which we discussed information. vital on how to deal with COVID 19 and the urgent need to get vaccinated, especially those of us fortunate enough to have access to a vaccine. No one with access to a vaccine should die from COVID 19. Please read this information, watch the interview and please share it.

Thank you so much,

Edgar