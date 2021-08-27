Beyonc and Jay-Z are madly in love and Tiffany & Co. knows it – Manila bulletin

The powerful couple make history with Basquiat and the 128.54-carat, 82-facet Tiffany yellow diamond, worn only by four famous women in 144 years

MOON RIVER Beyonc Is First Woman Of Color To Don Tiffany Diamond In New Ad Campaign On love with her husband Jay-Z

As with many of us in these strange times, the year 2021 and the year before for Tiffany & Co. has been a pivotal year.

In May of this year, the luxury jeweler launched a collection of engagement rings for men, the first time the brand in 184 years of history has deviated from its classic solitaire engagement rings for women, for which it had a unique reputation for over a century. . It’s a nod, not only to the rise of same-sex marriages, which is now recognized in over 30 countries, but also to the gender neutrality of current and emerging generations, whose champions include Harry Styles or even Ed. Sheeran. whose wife Cherry Seaborn designed an engagement ring for him before getting married in 2018.

Next month, as it launches a new campaign, Tiffany & Co. turns yet another leaf, featuring powerful couple Jay-Z and Beyonc, otherwise known as Carters, perhaps the last of the icons. modern to keep their firepower for decades in this age of obsolescence, where icons are ditched like obsolete and already obsolete iPhones of just a year or a few months ago.

It is interesting that the countryside, On love, is an attempt to decode modern love, after which a beautiful two-season series of about eight one-half-hour short films is named. Modern love, the series, loosely based on realistic love essays published in The New York Times, is currently gaining traction on Amazon Prime in Manila, although it has been published since 2019.

BRILLIANT LIKE A DIAMOND The Tiffany yellow diamond was discovered in South Africa in 1877 and weighed 287.42 carats in its raw form.

But back to the Crazy in Love couple, now officially playing the final lead roles in the evolving history of Tiffany & Co., which since 1837 has been etched into the world’s greatest love stories, including couples. of the Stand for Love brands. campaign championed for Pride Month this year in conjunction with, once again, The New York Times.

This time, more than a collaboration, it is a vision shared between the Carteres and Tiffany & Co. Beyonc and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story, explains Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Products and communications. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we couldn’t think of a more iconic couple who better represent Tiffany’s values. We are honored that the Carers are part of the Tiffany family.

On love is the first time Beyonc and Jay-Z have appeared together in a campaign exploring connection and vulnerability. It’s also historic, according to the brand, because it is also the first time that the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, 128.54 carats, with 82 facets, has appeared in a campaign. Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany acquired the 287.42-carat rough stone for $ 18,000 per year after it was discovered in the Kimberley Diamond Mines in South Africa in 1877, one of the most great discoveries of precious stones from the 19th century. The purchase bolstered Tiffany’s personal reputation as the King of Diamonds as well as that of his eponymous brand as a diamond authority.

Beyonc Knowles, Queen Bey as she is called by loyal fans, is said to be the first to have her draped over her in a long-running campaign, despite being the fourth famous woman to have the size yellow diamond. ‘a mammoth on it. save.

RUN THE WORLD More editorial photos of the powerful couple being part of the campaign

The first was American socialite Mary Crocker Alexander Whitehouse, who took it to the Tiffany Ball held as a fundraiser for the restoration of 17th and 18th century buildings across the United States at the mansion of Marble House in Newport, Rhode Island, July 13, 1957.

Next, Audrey Hepburn, who wore it, set in a ribbon rosette necklace by French jewelry designer Jean Schlumberger, for promotional photos of the equally iconic fashion film Breakfast at Tiffany’s in 1961.

Beyonc and Jay-Z embody the modern love story Alexandre Arnault

The third to wear it was Lady Gaga when she received her award for Best Original Song at the 2019 Oscars, after which, to the dismay of Tiffany’s security personnel and to my surprise because I didn’t think they were pals with each other she wore on her way to Taco Bell to date Madonna.

You may have seen it on others, like Gal Gadot in the promo images for the upcoming Death on the Nile or Kate Hudson in the 2003 romantic comedy How to lose a guy in 10 days, but what they wore were only replicas.



TIFANNY ANGELS Two of the four famous women officially registered and seen wearing the Tiffany Diamond were Lady Gaga and Audrey Hepburn

So, yes, Beyonc is just the fourth famous woman and the very first woman of color to wear the Tiffany Yellow Diamond in 144 years and she’s wearing it in this Tiffany & Co. 2021 style campaign as a tribute to the iconic character. of Hepburns Holly Golightly, filled with the bun, evening gloves and black Givenchy dress, although she wears a second dress from Balmain in the film.

In the work of the famous Ghanaian-Dutch filmmaker Emmanuel Adjei, she also gives her own interpretation of the Breakfast at Tiffany’s theme, Moon River, and, although Hepburn, barely known as a singer, made Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer’s song immortal and beloved through the ages, not to mention the best film song at the Oscars in 1962, I can’t wait to hear Beyonc breathe new life into her with her signature mezzo-soprano coloratura. But that’s not all. While she works there, giving it more power with her unmistakable voice, Jay-Z captures everything on a Super 8 camera. The powerful couple chose the Orum house in Los Angeles to serve as the backdrop for the film, where nostalgic flashbacks are intertwined with cinematic and dreamlike visuals.

I’m sure I used the words icon and iconic once too often wrote this, but in the upcoming Tiffany & Co. campaign, Jay-Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of unique cufflinks. The film is full of nods to famous jewelry designer Tiffany & Co., who was also a high society designer of the 1960s and 1970s. He started his career quite illustriously, designing buttons for Elsa Schiaparelli in the 1930s.

Sorry, but I’m going to have to use the word iconic once again because, also highlighted in this great commercial work worthy of the art itself is Equal to Pi (1982) by Jean-Michel Basquiat, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. As if that weren’t enough, let me pick my jaw off the ground because this Tiffany & Co. campaign, at least according to the promotional material, is also branding Equal to Pis first public appearance, propelling Tiffany’s long-standing tradition of working with New York creatives.

Basquiats famous work of art, which has been kept quite a long time as a secret in private collections, emerges as a common thread running through Tiffany Blue throughout the portrayal of modern love and all of its various facets. , embodied in the bonds between Jay-Z and Beyonc. Through time.

More than a representation of love, On love is also a force for good. As part of its partnership with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. is proud to pledge $ 2 million for scholarship and internship programs for historically black colleges and universities.

Accompanied by a print campaign by Mason Poole and styled by June Ambrose and Marni Senofonte, On love launches worldwide in print on September 2. The film will launch on Tiffany.com on September 15, amplified by global media activations. The campaign will continue later this year with additional films created by acclaimed cinematographer Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director Derek Milton.





