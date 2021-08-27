Entertainment
These 30 NJ theaters will apply COVID vaccine or negative test results and mask requirements
Before making their long-awaited return to live performances, many New Jersey viewers will need to take a few more steps amid a worrying COVID resurgence.
As they kick off their fall seasons, 30 theaters in 11 counties will ask audiences to show their physical or digital COVID vaccine cards, the New Jersey Theater Alliance announced Thursday.
A negative PCR test performed within 36 hours of a negative performance or antigen test within six hours will also be accepted.
Participants will also be required to wear masks inside the venue as part of the health and safety commitment.
The requirements in the 24 municipalities that organizers say have been put in place in part due to the growing number of cases of COVID and the Delta virus variant will take effect immediately at each site. A full list appears below.
The New Jersey Theater Alliance said the new requirements follow similar steps taken in the area, including on Broadway. The announcement also comes on the heels of three New Jersey performing arts centers that recently updated their health protocols to reflect the stricter rules.
Theaters are thrilled to welcome people back, but they want to make sure they’re doing it right. Their biggest frustration over the past year has been many starts and stops in their planning process because they follow the latest news and guidelines, John McEwen, executive director of the New Jersey Theater Alliance, said NJ Advance Media.
In helping to determine indoor policies for shows, the nonprofit took into account a national study conducted in partnership with the marketing company WolfBrown, McEwen said.
After polling more than 18,000 theater fans in New Jersey (and 385,000 nationwide) in the past 18 months, the company found that more than 90% were pro-vaccine, a spokesperson said. theater.
The public is interested in coming back. The question for us became: How do we make sure that you feel as comfortable as possible when you are seated in the theater next to your fellow spectator? McEwen said.
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark became the first to implement vaccine-proof protocols in April.
As of the start of the month, similar requirements have been in place at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, the BB&T Pavilion in Camden and the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville.
In addition to the 25 theaters, six arts centers that host a range of businesses will also enforce vaccine requirements, including the Count Basie Center for the Arts (Red Bank), Mayo Performing Arts Center (Morristown); New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (New Brunswick); Orange Sud Performing Arts Center (Orange Sud); and State Theater New Jersey (New Brunswick).
Vaccination policies may also be stricter depending on the artist, said Allison Larena, president of the Mayo Performing Arts Center.
In some cases the artist will dictate the protocols for entering the theater, for example, in the case of Ben Folds, it will be an audience only vaccinated, Larena said.
The New Jersey Theater Alliance has stated that all of its 40 member theaters, listed here, will continue to adhere to health protocols such as contactless transactions and deep cleaning / disinfection prior to all performances.
The following theaters will begin enforcing COVID vaccine or negative test requirements:
Atlantic County
Cape May County
- East Lynne Theater Company, Western Cape May
Essex County
Hudson County
Mercer County
- McCarter Theater Center, Princeton
- Passage Theater Company, Trenton
Middlesex County
Morris County
- The Shakespeare Theater in New Jersey, Madison
- Women’s theater company, Hiawatha Lake
Monmouth County
- Axelrod Performing Arts Center, OK
- New Jersey Directory Company, Long branch
Ocean County
- Surf theater, Beach Haven
State and region
- The New Jersey Gaming Lab
- Bucks County Playhouse, New Hope, Pennsylvania
Somerset County
- American theater group Pilgrim’s crest
Union County
