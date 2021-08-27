1984 ‘and’ Stranger Things 3 ‘in Poland





Video games on Netflix? Stranger things have happened. The streamer launched two games on its platform today, testing mobile games with Strange things, Of course, but bad news for anyone trying to play these games in the US: Netflix games are currently only available in Poland. Additionally, Apple users will have a hard time locating the games, as they are only available to Android users. The two games are called Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger things 3. Both appear to be 8-bit style video games taking gamers into the upside down world of Hawkins, Indiana with demogorgons and Eggo waffles galore. “It’s very, very early on and we have a lot of work to do in the coming months, but it’s the first step,” Netflix shared in a tweet announcing the news, adding, “Well, hold on to the news. stream as we explore what games look like on Netflix. Stay tuned. “ According to the tweets, people can’t expect any ads or in-app purchases when playing these new games. Plus, all games will be included in your Netflix subscription. This new game service appears to be only available on mobile devices, with no announcements regarding games on TV apps or website versions of Netflix. It’s also worth noting that the games will be available in the Netflix app alongside the streamer’s multitude of movie and TV content, rather than a separate Netflix gaming app. We’re still not sure exactly when to expect the game to land in the US or, for that matter, when to expect a fourth season of Strange things. Netflix has announced that the beloved sci-fi series will return at some point in 2022, but we’re still waiting for something more specific regarding the saga. Fortunately, Polish fans can now get their hands on new content. So if you are a Strange things fan living in Poland with an Android in his pocket, get started! If you don’t fall into those three categories, you’ll have to wait a bit; but more Netflix gaming news is on the way. FluxStrange thingson Netflix



