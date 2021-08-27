“Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman” and “No Man of God” Review: With Two New Movies, Ted Bundy Is The “Boogeyman” Who Won’t Go





When another one of those movies takes place, it’s easier to ignore. When they start arriving in pairs, it’s a testament to both the hunger for the celebrity serial killer equivalent and the overabundance of content.

So add two more to Bundy’s filmography – which began with Mark Harmon in “The Deliberate Stranger” in 1986 – both of which focus on law enforcement related to the case: “No Man of God”, which stars Elijah Wood as FBI profiler Bill Hagmaier, facing a terribly effective Luke Kirby as Bundy; and “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman”, with Chad Michael Murray as Bundy and Holland Roden as Kathleen McChesney, the young Seattle cop chasing him.

The films provide a stark contrast in how two films, both on a relatively small scale, can take similar material and go in very different directions – the first playing as a tense and provocative character study in the cat game and of the mouse between the killer and the low-key fed; and the latter representing cheap exploitation, which presents the murders in a sordid way that adds next to nothing to the story.

“No Man of God” sounds like “Mindhunter,” a Netflix series from director David Fincher who fictionalized the work of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit in the 1970s, which encountered various serial killers seeking to gain insight what motivated them. This is the task assigned to Wood’s Hagmaier, who realizes that Bundy will calm down if he questions him, instead of engaging with him in a way that has gradually caused Bundy to reveal and share more than he wouldn’t do it otherwise, via a series of conversations leading up to his execution. “American Boogeyman” also deals with profiling – McChesney and profiler Robert Ressler (Jake Hays) are both real characters – but spends far too much time looking over Bundy’s shoulder as he chooses and pursues his victims. Because profiling and modern criminology were heavily influenced by this period, there is an intellectually stimulating side to all of this that “No Man of God” exploits. Alex Gibney’s recent HBO documentary “Crazy, Not Insane,” about fellow Bundy interviewer, psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis, taps into a similar vein. Still, that means doing it in a way that doesn’t inadvertently romance or glorify murderers – as “Extremely Wicked” has been accused of doing – which has been a frequent complaint about Bundy’s portrayals, whose beauty has long made the role attractive in Hollywood and resulted in admirers who populated the courtroom during his trial. The problem can be particularly problematic in dramatic performances, where, like Vox’s critique, Alissa Wilkinson written at the time regarding the role of Efron, “The camera constantly moves closer to Efron’s face, dwelling on his portrayal of Bundy when he’s the most sympathetic, funny and kind, rather than dwelling on his moments. really brutal. You know he’s evil, but the camera sure isn’t. “ The appetite for real crime certainly isn’t waning, with enough enthusiasts for the genre to thrive in a television and film market still fragmented by streaming. Despite a constant regimen of serial killer-related programming, Bundy remains a particularly enduring figure whose story continues to be recycled through all the new dramas and documentaries filmmakers can find. Considering that, “American Boogeyman” might be dreck, but the title proves it is right: this boogeyman won’t go away until there’s money to be made with the name. “No Man of God” hits theaters and On Demand August 27. “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman” is available on demand and on DVD September 3.

