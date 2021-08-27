JoJo Siwa will have his first gay dance with the partner of the stars





Dancing With the Stars story on Thursday was made with the announcement that dancer and social media personality JoJo Siwa would be the first ABC nominee to compete with a same-sex partner. Executive producer Andrew Llinares share the milestone during a Dancing With the Stars Television Critics Association panel.

(The show also announced that gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee will be in her 30th season, with other celebrity contenders being revealed on September 8 on Good Morning America. The season begins September 20.)

I have a girlfriend who is the love of my life and who is everything to me, Siwa said USA Today in an article published on Thursday. My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world. I thought if I chose to dance with a girl on this show it would break the stereotype, she said, adding that it would be new, different and a change for the better. Siwa was part of the LGBTQ community earlier this year, when she posted a photo of herself wearing a Best Gay Cousin Ever t-shirt on Instagram. In April, she tell people that technically I would say I’m pansexual. During the critics’ association panel, model and TV personality Tyra Banks, who hosts and produces Dancing With the Stars, said she supports the movement. You make history, JoJo, she said. It changes the lives of so many people. Mainly because you’re so young doing this. For you to say this is who you are and it’s beautiful, I’m so proud of you.

Siwa, known for her sparkling hair accessories and bubbly personality, met her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, on a cruise. They started dating in January and in June LGBTQ rights organization Glaad named her to their List of 20 under 20s. Glaads’ chief talent, Anthony Allen Ramos, praised the shows movement in a statement Thursday. At 18, JoJo Siwa is once again using his platform to inspire and uplift the LGBTQ community, he said. As one of the most watched and celebrated shows on television, Dancing With the Stars and Tyra Banks make the right decision to feature JoJo Siwa competing alongside a professional dancer. The show has such a large and far reaching audience, he said, and there is a real opportunity here for people to celebrate same-sex twinning and to put down roots for JoJo and all LGBTQ youth. .

