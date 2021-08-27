Spike Lee cuts NYC epicenters after spinoff, and a good streak is even better





You may have noticed that when I review multi-episode documentaries and streaming series for The Sun-Times, I often mention that I’ve seen six of the eight chapters in total, or the first eight of 10, etc. The various platforms providing these series to critics often hold back the final episode or both, sometimes because the edit isn’t finished, sometimes because they want to be 100% rock solid, certain that the ending won’t. will not flow into the Twitter sphere. When I recently reviewed the Spike Lees HBO NYC Epicenter documentary series, I had seen three of the four episodes, and was greatly impressed with Lees’ radical, epic, journalistic, and timely take on how his beloved hometown has reacted to 9/11 and its aftermath, not to mention the pandemic, the emergence of the polarizing Donald Trump from the Big Apple super celebrity to the President of the United States, and the Black Lives movement Matter. It was six hours of shine but I hadn’t seen the last episode when I wrote the review. Last Monday, The New York Times reported that Lee had devoted about half an hour of this final chapter to completely unfounded and categorically false conspiracy theories about the terrorist attacks, and in particular to a group known as the Architects. & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, including the organization’s founder, one Richard Gage, who has been peddling fictitious 9/11 trash for years. (Gage is also a big supporter of the COVID-19 hoaxes; as Slate reported, he said the pandemic is a deep state hoax and false flag event and that the government has locked us in our own homes. and poisoned us with vaccines that will kill us.) As a longtime admirer of Spike Lee the filmmaker and Spike Lee the human, I was devastated to hear this. It is one thing for Lee to have questions about certain circumstances surrounding the 9/11 attacks, although I would be more than happy to answer those questions, as I first did in my book Debunked. , which included a full chapter dissecting and heartbreaking many of the biggest lies perpetrated by conspiracy theorists who always ask us to prove a negative result but never, ever, EVER provided meaningful evidence for their hurtful and delusional theories. . It’s a whole other thing for Lee to smear and sour what could have been a defining and lasting look at New York City over the past 20 years by giving up his platform to such garbage. Here is the good news. After The Times revealed the story, there was widespread and deserved outrage, which led to Lee sending a message saying, I’m back in the editing room and watching the latest chapter of NYC Epicenters. I respectfully ask you to keep your judgment until you see the final cut. Very good and that’s exactly what I did. Courtesy of HBO, I got access to the latest episode of NYC Epicenters, the version that will be seen by audiences on September 11, and I’m very happy to report that there isn’t even the slightest whispers about 9/11 conspiracy theories. In fact, this final chapter is the crowning glory of the whole series, as Lee pays homage to fallen heroes, firefighters, rescue workers, volunteers, survivors, relatives and famous activists such as Jon Stewart, who worked tirelessly to advocate for benefits for the families of 9/11 victims. It is a passionate, beautiful, respectful, deeply moving and resonant work, with unforgettable images, for example, images of rescuers saluting as the remains of a victim are transported to a waiting ambulance, while the composer of Lees’ longtime figure, Terence Blanchard, provides the perfect musical praise yet. Logic, facts, reason and decency spoke, and Spike Lee listened. NYC Epicenters’ final cut is a masterpiece.

