Sidewalk 2021: Some of the hottest tickets to the Birmingham Film Festival

Sidewalk Film Festival 2021 is underway in Birmingham, and you have some work to do if you want to stay on top of the best the festival has to offer this weekend.

The festival has another busy schedule, with titles that could draw lines spanning their respective theaters in Birmingham city center in part due to limited capacity this year, so it’s best to plan accordingly.

Below are some of the most requested screenings this year. Remember better arrive early.

Important reminder: Proof of vaccination or a negative test result must be presented to attend Sidewalk 2021. Masks will also be required at all venues. No exceptions, according to Sidewalk. Learn more about festival health protocols.

TV EVENT

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Or: Alabama Theater, Lyric Theater

Film of the opening night of the sidewalks. Electric documentary by Jeff Daniels recounting the shooting and aftermath of the 1983 TV movie The Day After, a network television phenomenon that aired in the midst of a nuclear arms race with the Soviet Union and in over 39 million homes. The film tells the story of the unlikely anti-nuclear TV movie, its production and its cultural and political impact, the individuals involved in the production of the film and the city in which it was filmed.

From Sidewalk Program Director Rachel Morgan: So Sidewalk’s opening night selection is a movie about a nuclear war movie? Yeah. After the past 18 months, the Sidewalk programming team felt that a film about a shared cultural event, which united the country and changed national politics, was appropriate for the return of the Sidewalks opening night. in Birmingham city center. Plus, Television Event is packed with nostalgia, weirdness, and even humor. Join us on the opening night of a shared cultural event on a shared cultural event and a reminder that we have already been through spooky dark times and come out the other side. The film features The Day After director Nicholas Meyer and former ABC reporter Ted Koppel.

CHILD CANDIDATE

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Or: Boutwell Auditorium Exhibition Hall

Jasmine Stodels documentary about a 24-year-old artist and musician in Amarillo, Texas, who makes an unorthodox run for city council after his Harmony Korine-inspired spoof campaign video goes viral.

WHIRLPOOL

When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Or: Lyric Theater

Set in the 1980s and 1990s in Los Angeles, director Matt Yokas’s film shows how journalists Bob Tur and Marika Gerrard revolutionized breaking news with their cheeky helicopter reporting. The couple captured footage of the LA riots, the pursuit of OJ Bronco, Madonnas’ marriage to Sean Penn and beyond. Sidewalk: Culed from the video duo Whirlybird Archives is an LA story of a troubled family hovering above a disjointed city.

THE NOVICE

When: Saturday, 12:15 p.m.

Or: Alabama Theater

Lauren Hadaways’ film follows a queer freshman who joins her college rowing team and embarks on an obsessive physical and psychological journey to reach the best college boat, no matter what the cost. Anxious to outdo her teammates, she pushes her limits, while alienating everyone around her in the name of success.

CAPOTE STRIPS

When: Saturday, 2:40 p.m.

Or: Alabama Theater

Using tapes of newly discovered interviews that Paris Review co-founder George Plimpton conducted with friends of Capotes after his death, as well as animation and new on-camera interviews, the film of Ebs Burnough investigates the iconic legacy of Alabama-born authors, with a strong focus on impact. from Capotes’ explosive unfinished novel Answered Prayers.

LFG

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Or: Lyric Theater

Three months before the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the players filed a sex discrimination class action lawsuit against the American Football Federation, paving the way for a documentary by Andrea Nix and Sean Fines that intersects with performances transcendent sports with female players seeking equal pay. . Features interviews with Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley OHara and Sam Mewis.

HEAVY METAL PARKING AND FRIENDS

When: Saturday, 3:45 p.m.

Or: Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema: Theater A

In the summer of 1986, John Heyn and Jeff Krulik filmed Judas Priest fans in a concert arena parking lot in suburban Maryland. Thirty-five years later, Heavy Metal Parking Lot is considered one of the greatest rock documentaries of all time. It’s an anniversary screening, followed by a ton of surprises.

SOCKS ON FIRE

When: Saturday, 5:10 p.m.

Or: Alabama Theater

A cinematic love letter from a poet to his grandmother as his homophobic aunt and drag queen uncle wage war on his estate in Hokes Bluff, Alabama. Bo McGuires’ film won the Best Documentary Award at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. The Sidewalk / Shout screening will be preceded and followed by surprise performances, so make sure you arrive on time and stay in your seat when the generic scrolls.

KUBRICK BY KUBRICK

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Or: Alabama Theater

A rare look at the life and films of legendary director Stanley Kubrick like you’ve never seen him before, with a litany of unreleased interview recordings of Kubrick himself conducted over the course of 20 years. The Gregory Monros documentary also features archival footage of Sterling Hayden, Peter Sellers, Tom Cruise, Shelley Duvall, Jack Nicholson and Malcolm McDowell and more. A must for movie buffs.

CATCH THE FAIR

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Or: Lyric Theater

Director Josef Kubota Wladykas, executive of the revenge thriller produced by Darren Aronofsky, follows a Native American boxer (played by real American boxing world champion Kali Reis) in search of his missing little sister. She intentionally finds herself embroiled in a human trafficking operation in an attempt to retrace her sister’s footsteps and climb the chain of command to identify those responsible.

THELMA & LOUISE

When: Sunday, 3:10 p.m.

Or: ASFA Dorothy Jemison Daytime Theater

The screening marks the 30th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s Oscar nominated film about best friends embarking on a road trip that takes dangerous turns once one of the women shoots and kills a man who tries to rape her. friend in a bar. Stick around for a roundtable with feminist academics.

THE LOST LEONARD

When: Sunday, 3:20 p.m.

Or: Lyric Theater

From Andreas Koefoed, the inner story of Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold at $ 450 million. From the moment the painting is bought cheaply from a sleazy auction house and the restorer discovers masterful Renaissance brushstrokes under the thick varnish of his cheap restoration, the fate of the painting is determined by an insatiable quest for fame, money and power. As its price skyrockets, questions about its authenticity also arise.

THE BETA-TEST

When: Sunday, 6:15 p.m.

Or: Alabama Theater

Night film of sidewalks fence. From Program Director Rachel Morgan: After all, we love satirical, dark comedy like hell … and Virginia Newcomb. Also, I really liked the writer-director-actor-extraordinary Jim Cummings. What happens when a happy (?) Married Hollywood agent rising through the ranks receives a mysterious letter with a proposal for an anonymous sexual encounter with an admirer? Things are getting super out of hand. Filled with murders, mysteries, horror tropes, hackers, references to Weinstein, neurotic humor and compulsive whiting, The Beta Test is weird, funny, at times bordering on surreal and totally original.

ALABAMA SHORT FILMS

Don’t miss the work of our brightest directorial talents with narrative and documentary blocks this weekend. The first short doc block takes place Saturdays at 10 a.m. in the Alabama Theater. To catch the first wave of short narrative films Saturday at 7:20 p.m. at the ASFA Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. See the second batch of documents Sunday at 2:45 p.m. in the exhibition hall of the Boutwell Auditorium, then the second short narrative block Sunday at 7 p.m. at the ASFA Dorothy Jemison Day Theater.