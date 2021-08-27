Entertainment
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” review: what the critics are saying
Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.
Disney
Marvel’s new hero hits theaters September 3 and he’s “magnetic,” critics say.
Released exclusively in theaters next Friday, Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” focuses on Shang-Chi, a valet at a posh hotel, named Shaun, an Americanized version of his name. He is the son of Wenwu, an age-old conqueror, crime lord and bearer of the legendary 10 rings.
After his mother’s death, a Shang-Chi teenager left his ancestral home and stayed away from his father for years. Today, as an adult, he is forced to confront his past and his father.
With a 91% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes out of 105 reviews, those who have seen advanced screenings of Disney’s latest comic book movie call it “pure crowd pleaser. Period.”
“At one point during one of the best car chase scenes in San Francisco movie history, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ clarified at least one thing: today you get your money’s worth at the movies, “wrote Peter Hartlaubin his film review for the San Francisco Chronicle.
Along with the action-packed fight sequences and humorous one-liners, which have become staples of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Shang-Chi” explores the clash of the traditional and modern East and West at a large explosive scale.
Critics have widely praised the film’s cast, which Tony Leung distinguished himself as villainous yet charming Wenwu. Simu Liu, the Shang-Chi holder, is “magnetic” during the action sequences and Awkwafina shines as her fast-talking and fun-loving best friend Katy.
“Shang-Chi” will be the first Marvel film to hit theaters since the Covid pandemic shut down theaters in March 2020. Industry analysts are eager to see how the film performs over its weekend. opening end and if positive reviews and word of mouth will give it resistance at the box office.
Here’s what critics thought of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ahead of its theatrical debut on September 3:
Katie Rife, AV Club
Critics praised “Shang-Chi” for its elaborate sequences of stunts and fights, which borrow from classic martial arts films.
“In some ways, ‘Shang-Chi’ is a mix of martial arts film genres: a first scene pays homage to Zhang Yimou’s gracious and gracious films, while a dramatic bus chase later monkeys the derring- do of a Jackie Chan vehicle, ”Katie Rife wrote in her review for AV Club.
Many have pointed to a movie opening scene of Shang-Chi fighting multiple enemies on a crowded bus as a prime example of such influences.
Still, Marvel seems to be pulling punches, Rife wrote.
“‘Shang-Chi’ insists on interrupting or burying the stunts led by Chan’s protégé Brad Allan, who tragically passed away earlier this month with mountains of glaring CGIs,” she said.
Tony Leung stars as Wenwu in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.
Disney
Angie Han, the Hollywood journalist
“It doesn’t take long for ‘Shang-Chi’ to define its terms,” Angie Han wrote in her review of the film for The Hollywood Reporter.
The film opens in China with narration and dialogue entirely in Mandarin with subtitles. It’s only when the film jumps back in time in San Francisco several minutes after its performance that a single word of English is spoken.
“Even in 2021, when subtitles are hardly an exotic experience for most moviegoers, the choice to use them in the opening scenes of an American blockbuster sends a message,” she writes.
Han noted that with its magical forests and mysterious ancient artifacts, there are times when “Shang-Chi” “barely looks like a superhero movie.” And it’s a good thing.
Still, the film is filled with Marvel tropes, including ironic humor and self-deprecation, which Han says brings the characters back to earth, but also robs the film of “some of its wonders.”
Shirley Li, The Atlantic
The most important component of almost any review on Rotten Tomatoes is Tony Leung. One of Asia’s biggest movie stars, this is Leung’s debut Hollywood feature and he steals the show.
Wenwu is the antagonist of “Shang-Chi,” but he’s more of an anti-hero than a villain. The 10 rings made him immortal and love led him to give up his powers. However, losing his wife sends him into a deep spiral of grief.
“Grounding Wenwu’s motives in grief rather than domination, destruction or revenge seems odd for a Marvel movie,” Shirley Li wrote in her review for The Atlantic.
The movie may be called “Shang-Chi”, but for Li, as other critics argue, it is Wenwu and Leung’s movie.
“He’s not just the star of the opening film in his hands, Wenwu’s devastation catalyzes the action and permeates every frame, turning the film into a tragedy,” she wrote. “He becomes the character that everyone else revolves around, whether he’s in the scene or not. That’s how grief works, after all; he shines. And Leung’s performance, like so many others in his career, persists long after the credits have ended. “
Meng’er Zhang, Simu Liu, and Awkwafina star in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.
Disney
Brian Truitt, USA Today
The main role of “Shang-Chi” is not without charm, however.
Simu Liu, best known for his portrayal of Jung on the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience”, may be a relatively unknown character in America, but he “is simply a pleasure to watch,” Brian Truitt wrote in his review of “Shang-Chi”. “
“He’s the MCU’s biggest and most contagious rookie since the late Chadwick Boseman with the same franchise appeal as Chris Evans,” he wrote.
Truitt said Liu has a “subtle charm” that keeps audiences engaged with the film, even when magical creatures and supernatural artifacts bring him into the realm of the fantastic.
“Robert Downey Jr. and his main man Tony Stark are no longer in the Marvel movies,” Truitt wrote. “Fortunately, they have found a suitable successor in the charismatic Simu Liu and his mounted and powerful alter ego.”
Read the full USA Today review.
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal owns Rotten Tomatoes.
