“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” review: what the critics are saying

Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

Marvel’s new hero hits theaters September 3 and he’s “magnetic,” critics say.

Released exclusively in theaters next Friday, Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” focuses on Shang-Chi, a valet at a posh hotel, named Shaun, an Americanized version of his name. He is the son of Wenwu, an age-old conqueror, crime lord and bearer of the legendary 10 rings.

After his mother’s death, a Shang-Chi teenager left his ancestral home and stayed away from his father for years. Today, as an adult, he is forced to confront his past and his father.

With a 91% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes out of 105 reviews, those who have seen advanced screenings of Disney’s latest comic book movie call it “pure crowd pleaser. Period.”

“At one point during one of the best car chase scenes in San Francisco movie history, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ clarified at least one thing: today you get your money’s worth at the movies, “wrote Peter Hartlaubin his film review for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Along with the action-packed fight sequences and humorous one-liners, which have become staples of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Shang-Chi” explores the clash of the traditional and modern East and West at a large explosive scale.

Critics have widely praised the film’s cast, which Tony Leung distinguished himself as villainous yet charming Wenwu. Simu Liu, the Shang-Chi holder, is “magnetic” during the action sequences and Awkwafina shines as her fast-talking and fun-loving best friend Katy.

“Shang-Chi” will be the first Marvel film to hit theaters since the Covid pandemic shut down theaters in March 2020. Industry analysts are eager to see how the film performs over its weekend. opening end and if positive reviews and word of mouth will give it resistance at the box office.

Here’s what critics thought of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ahead of its theatrical debut on September 3: