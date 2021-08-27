Chinese celebrity culture is harsh. The authorities want to change this.

For years, Chinese online censors have silenced political dissidents, #MeToo activists, liberal intellectuals, satirists, and anyone else who has threatened to disrupt digital peace.

Now its internet keepers have turned their attention to Stan culture.

The Chinese government has taken a series of measures in recent days to curb celebrity worship and fan clubs, amid growing concerns that the relentless pursuit of online attention is poisoning the minds of young people in the country. country. Friday the China’s cyberspace administration bans the ranking of celebrities by popularity. The authority called for more regulation of what it called the chaos of fan clubs and the power they wield over music, movies and television programs.

The government has also attacked the celebrities themselves. A regulator accused an actress, Zheng Shuang, of tax evasion, fined her more than $ 46 million and ordered broadcasters to stop broadcasting the content in which she appeared. Ms. Zheng had been mired in a scandal this year over surrogate babies. Online video and social media sites also erased references to Zhao Wei, one of the best Chinese actresses, for reasons that remained unclear.

Ms. Zhao did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. Ms. Zheng apologized and said she would pay the fine, adding that she felt very remorseful and guilty, in a letter posted on her social media account.