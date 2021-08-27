Remembering Rolling Stones drummer Charlie WattsExBulletin

During his 58 years with the Stones, Watts, who died on August 24, often let the other members of the group take the limelight on stage and in the press. Originally released in 1991.

DAVID BIANCULI, HTE:

It’s FRESH AIR. Charlie Watts, who set the tone for the Rolling Stones for nearly 60 years, died Tuesday at the age of 80. Born during the war in 1941, he developed very early a love for jazz and the music of Jelly Roll Morton, Ellington, Monk, Mingus and especially Charlie Parker. He went to art school, became a graphic designer, then joined the influential British group Blues Incorporated in 1961, and headed for what he thought was a career as a jazz drummer. But in 1963, the Rolling Stones hired him to become their drummer.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “GET OFF MY CLOUD”)

THE ROLLING STONES: (Singing) And I’m sitting at home staring out the window, imagining the world has stopped. Then in flies a guy who is all dressed up like Union Jack, says I gained five pounds if I have that kind of detergent pack. I said, hey, you get out of my cloud. Hey you get out of my cloud. Hey you get out of my cloud. Don’t hang around because two is a crowd on my cloud, baby.

BIANCULLI: During his 58 years with the Stones, Watts never pursued rock’n’roll life. And he was perfectly comfortable letting the other band members take the limelight on stage and in the press. But he was happy to talk about his jazz quintet, which gave us the opportunity to interview him on FRESH AIR in 1991. He spoke to Marty Moss-Coane, who hosts his own show on WHYY called Radio Times. The occasion was his album “From One Charlie”, his tribute to Charlie Parker. Here is a taste.

(EXTRACT FROM ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

CHARLIE WATTS: When I first went to New York with the Stones, the first thing I did was go to Birdland, and that’s it. For me, I had seen America. I mean, I didn’t want to see anywhere else. That was it. We had the Birdland, and the rest were just waiting to come home.

MARTY MOSS-COANE: How would you compare the work of a drummer in a jazz band versus a rock and roll band?

WATTS: I – to me, they’re the same. But it’s me in my simplistic way. But then I – you know, I was brought up in a time when the jobs were the same. You know, there’s no difference playing with, I don’t know, an R&B band, as they call it, with a jazz band, you know. There are subtleties and nuances there. But most – I mean, it’s basically, physically the same. It’s time. You have to keep the time, and you have to keep some things together, hopefully. And it’s a sweat when you keep going, and …

(TO LAUGH)

WATTS: … a sigh of relief when you get out of it together at the end. So it’s – to me it’s always been the same, really.

MOSS-COANE: I thought you might listen or watch it differently. Of course, I’ve never played drums in a jazz or rock’n’roll band. But do … do you find that you look and listen differently, Charlie?

WATTS: No, not really. I mean, I look at Peter the same way I look at Mick, you know. The thing with Mick is, it’s kind of like playing with James Brown the way you have to try – you just – you catch where he is every once in a while, you know. And where we’re at in a song, I have Keith for those notes.

MOSS-COANE: Well, you don’t do drum solos either, do you? I mean, is that part of your desire to stay in the background?

WATTS: It’s so – let’s say – that I can’t do them, actually.

MOSS-COANE: (Laughs).

WATTS: Actually, I never liked them. I had never liked them when I was young. I just finished a book by a guy called Burt Korall, a really good book called “Drummin ‘Men”. And he had obviously fallen in love when he was young with Gene Krupa. And I never liked Gene Krupa – I love him now more than I do. But I never liked that kind of showman drums. For me, I’ve always preferred group drummers. You know, I would much prefer the Drums type of Shadow Wilson and Kenny Clarke. I mean, my favorite drummers aren’t great showmen or great soloists.

MOSS-COANE: When people talk about a Charlie Watts style of drums, do you know what they’re talking about?

WATTS: No. To me that means they’re the lowest common denominator you could think of in a beat.

MOSS-COANE: You mean the most basic beat?

WATT: Yeah. Yes. But people think it’s really something else. For me, it’s a total lack of technique. But I like guys who play like that. I mean, one of my favorite drummers is Al Jackson. And playing like Al Jackson takes a lot of control and subtlety.

MOSS-COANE: Do you think you’re a good drummer?

WATTS: Not especially, no.

MOSS-COANE: But do you think you’re with a good band, the Rolling Stones?

WATTS: Oh yeah. Yeah, I love it – I’m with a good band, with this quintet. I’m hiding behind these …

MOSS-COANE: Is that true? (To laugh).

WATTS: No, I don’t mind – I like playing rhythm, but I don’t like being the leader. That’s why, with this orchestra that I once got together, it wasn’t – I should have been more forward like Buddy Rich or something, if you could ever be like that. But, I mean, and I’m not that kind of person, so I can’t really – I’m not a very good group leader to begin with. You have to be a certain type of person to be a group leader.

MOSS-COANE: You never get tired of being a Rolling Stone?

WATTS: No, I am not allowed to be tired.

MOSS-COANE: (Laughs) Is that true? Is this going to last forever?

WATTS: Keith – yeah. Keith would dress me up and tell you to pull yourself together, I think he would. I mean, there’s nothing more exciting than taking the stage with all this chaos, there isn’t. It’s amazing to have experienced this. I mean, what I hated was when you got off the stage. I could never behave like a sane human being. You know, it was always silly like running around bakeries with hats on. And, I mean, I never liked any of that. It’s a fantastic thing to have lived. And for me to see – like a bald old man telling you it was a good time that – I mean, it’s all gone too. I don’t really think about it, actually.

MOSS-COANE: Are you recognized?

WATTS: Who, me?

MOSS-COANE: Yeah.

WATTS: I don’t know. Like what? In the street?

MOSS-COANE: Like who you are, in the street, yes (laughs).

WATTS: Yeah, yeah. I guess – I don’t know. Yes, a lot of people say hello. Or are you not? Yes.

MOSS-COANE: Do they keep their distance?

WATTS: No, I’m keeping mine.

MOSS-COANE: (Laughs).

WATT: I think so. I do not really know. I never think about it, you know.

BIANCULLI: Charlie Watts speaks with Marty Moss-Coane of WHYY in 1991. After 58 years with the Rolling Stones, the drummer died Tuesday at the age of 80. On Monday’s show, actress Sandra Oh, who stars in the new Netflix comedy series “The Chair.” She plays the first person of color and the first woman to chair the English department at a prestigious university. Oh has also starred in the popular thriller “Killing Eve” and long-running ABC medical series “Grey’s Anatomy”. I hope you will join us.

(EXTRACT FROM “MESSIN ‘WITH THE CHILD” BY BILL FRISELL “)

The executive producer of BIANULLI: FRESH AIR is Danny Miller. Our main producer today is Roberta Shorrock. Our Technical Director and Engineer is Audrey Bentham, with additional technical support from Joyce Lieberman, Julian Herzfeld and Al Banks. Our interviews and reviews are produced and edited by Amy Salit, Phyllis Myers, Sam Briger, Lauren Krenzel, Heidi Saman, Therese Madden, Ann Marie Baldonado, Thea Chaloner, Seth Kelley and Kayla Lattimore. Our digital media producer is Molly Seavy-Nesper. For Terry Gross, I am David Bianculli.

(EXTRACT FROM “MESSIN ‘WITH THE CHILD” BY BILL FRISELL “)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.