new academy holds auditions for “The Music Man” | Local





According to Carr, The Music Man was played at the MAC 19 years ago. Rick Giles, who was director of the MAC theater at the time, also picked The Music Man and received an overwhelming response from the community. The then Mayor of Farmington, Kevin Engler, played the part of the mayor in the production. Carr was also in production and said he would always cherish the experience. Support local journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} I think it was the right show for us, he said, and now is the right time to do it [again]. The Music Man production is a timeless classic written by Meredith Willson. In the series, Professor Harold Hill, a rogue street vendor, lands in a small town in Iowa. He goes from town to town trying to convince local citizens that they need to start a children’s group. Hill earns money by selling uniforms and group instruments to the community, then leaves town before showing the children how to play instruments. Or does he do it? Carr said: Maybe he just found something in this little Iowa town that will make him change his ways and stick around. But you will have to come and see the show to find out. As for the size of the cast, Carr said it’s essentially unlimited with around 20 speaking roles for all ages and as many townspeople and their kids as it can include.

