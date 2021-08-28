ESPN reportedly in talks with Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings for multi-billion licensing deal





Top line Disney-owned ESPN is in talks with sports game giants Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings to license its brand to one of them, with the winner of the tender potentially able to name its sportsbook after sports broadcaster in at least $ 3 billion deal, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. ESPN is said to be discussing a multi-billion dollar deal with gambling companies. (Photo by Mike … [+] Windle / Getty Images for ESPN)

Getty Images for ESPN

Highlights The deal would allow ESPN to enter the lucrative sports betting market without opening and operating a bookmaker on its own, the Journal said, although it noted that the talks could fail. DraftKings declined to comment when contacted by Forbes, while Caesars has yet to respond to a request for comment. Markets reacted strongly to the news, with Caesars shares rising 4.25% on Friday to close at $ 104.24, while Disney rose 2.03% to $ 180.14 and DraftKings climbed 3. 72% to $ 60.01. Key context ESPN already has strong ties with Caesars and DraftKings, establishing a marketing agreement with the two companies in September 2020 that defines DraftKings as the exclusive supplier of daily ESPN fantastic sports and Caesars as ESPN’s exclusive rating provider. The sports media giant also opened an ESPN studio at the Caesars-owned Linq Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in August 2020. ESPN has increasingly made a commitment to provide sports betting content, including the Daily Wager television show, which is filmed at Linq and airs on ESPN +, its paid subscription division. Large number $ 44 billion. Gambling revenues in the United States are expected to exceed $ 44 billion in 2021, which would be the highest-grossing total on record. Further reading ESPN Explores Sports Betting Deal Worth At Least $ 3 Billion (The Wall Street Journal) US gaming revenue to break record $ 44 billion in 2021 (Forbes) DraftKings founders say profitability depends on rollout of states legalizing sports betting (Forbes) ESPN to open studio at Linq Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip (Sports Illustrated)

