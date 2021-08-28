Entertainment
Foraging Mushrooms: Eagle Hosts 11th Annual Mushroom and Wild Food Festival
This weekend, the town of Eagle hosts the 11th annual Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival, a three-day event dedicated to the science, foraging and culinary art of mushrooms. Mushroom specialists, known as mycologists, will give presentations on nutritional benefits and other scientific findings in the field, and teach people how to identify and look for edible mushrooms in our garden. Local chefs will then lead cooking classes that explore creative ways to incorporate mushrooms into delicious and nutritious meals.
The festival was founded by Tom Boni, the former planner of Eagle. At the time, he was just starting to get into mushroom picking and decided to invite some of the more experienced mycologists he had met to come together at Eagle and share their experiences.
“I was doing it in a number of ways for myself,” Boni said. I was a beginner so I was learning as I went. My idea was just to share my interest with people here in town.
Learn from the experts
Now in its 11th year, the Eagle Mushroom Festival invites some of the States’ most prominent mycologists to speak and educate on the powers of these special mushrooms. The schedule of Saturday morning presentations at the Capitol Theater includes titles such as Choice edible and medical plants and Colorado mushrooms by Katrina Blair, Telluride wild food specialist, Key Features for Field Mushroom Identification by the Current President of the Colorado Mycological Society, Jon Sommer, and Mushrooms and Human Health by former physician turned mycologist, Dr. Ken Kassenbrock.
Kassenbrock decided to turn his passion for mushrooms into a second career after retiring as a doctor. He taught mycology for several years at Colorado State University before retiring last year, and encourages people to try it for themselves.
“Amateur mycology, where people get excited about identifying wild mushrooms and eating wild mushrooms, is a lot like amateur astronomy, where people actually discover comets and things,” Kassenbrock said. really interesting in the sense that amateurs can make important contributions.
Kassenbrock will also help lead a foraging expedition to the area. Fungi thrive in humid environments, and thanks to the heavy rainfall we have experienced in the valley this summer, the mushroom population in our area is booming.
“It’s been a great year everywhere I’ve been,” said Kassenbrock. Fungi all over the place, as we haven’t seen in a decade, or as some say, decades.
The most popular and prevalent forage mushroom in Colorado is the King Bolet mushroom, a large, fleshy variety that is easy to identify and ideal for cooking. Kassenbrock expects the Sunday foraging team to leave with a very successful transport.
People can just pick up pounds and pounds of it in a good year, Kassenbrock said. And it’s absolutely wonderful, it’s revered all over the world, and it can’t be cultivated. It only grows in forests, so you need to harvest it from the wild, and in good years Colorado has plenty of it.
Delicious and nutritious
On Saturday afternoon, Chef Brian Farquharson of Vails Red Canyon Catering and Chef Katrina Blair of Tellurides Turtle Lake Refuge will teach people how to prepare the mushrooms once they have them in hand. Each will show how to prepare a meal that uses mushrooms as the main ingredient.
After school, Pickled. Kitchen + Pantry in Eagle will host a cocktail party from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. where people can mingle with the mycologists while sipping mushroom-inspired cocktails.
The main activity on Sunday is a guided day trip to the Eagle Forests. While the foraging event is already full, 7 Hermits Brewing Company will be hosting an end of festival celebration night, which will feature live music, a mushroom bar, a selection of mushroom burgers and drinks, including Porcini Amber Ale. which Bonfire Brewing Company produced especially for the festival. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available online at eaglemushroomfest.com.
Those unable to attend festival events this weekend can still join in the mushroom craze, as 7 Hermits Brewing Company and Bonfire Brewing will both be keeping their mushroom creations on the menu for the next few weeks.
Boni hopes the festival will inspire members of our community to, as he says, get passionate about mycology, as he did over ten years ago.
“Once you look for mushrooms and find a few, even though there might only be a few, it’s kind of like growing – I don’t want to call it an addiction.” – but certainly a love that continues to be a part of your life, said Boni. My hope is that people can learn something that takes them into the woods to forage for food, and bring home something to cook and get all the excitement that comes with it.
The full schedule of this weekend’s events is available at eaglemushroomfest.com.
