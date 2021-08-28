Movie Starring Marvel Star Withdraws From SC Filming Due To Low COVID-19 Vaccine Rates | Charleston scene

Production company set to shoot a movie in South Carolina withdrew because it could not get insurance due to low vaccination rates in the state and increasing number of COVID-19 cases .

“One True Loves”, a film by Volition media partners, abandoned negotiations with the South Carolina Film Commission August 20, according to commission representative Matt Storm.

The Film Commission, a division of the SC Ministry of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, is responsible for the recruitment and economic development of the film industry within the state.

“Unfortunately, after going back and forth for several weeks with our surety company, they did not approve South Carolina due to low vaccination rates and increasing COVID cases,” wrote the Volition Media Partners producer Michael Jefferson in an email to the commission that was shared on social media.

Jefferson did not respond to The Post and Courier for further comment.

“While Volition Media has mentioned a concern over the COVID-19 numbers in the Southeast, as in most negotiations, the final filming decisions are the result of a variety of factors,” Storm said. “We have not had any films or productions withdrawn from South Carolina due to COVID-19 issues in the past year.”

Last year, most bond companies, which provide insurance to companies in the film industry and beyond, viewed the COVID-19 pandemic as a force majeure, Linda Lee, President of the Carolina Film AllianceNow they don’t, taking a closer look at what exactly they’ll deliver, she said.

“(Volition) did everything right and then they couldn’t get the completion bond just based on our COVID-19 record,” Lee said. “It is a real shame.”

The daily entertainment industry publicationVariety reported on June 2the film will star Simu Liu (theMarvel Studios ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’now in theaters); Phillipa Soo (on the original cast of “Hamilton”); and Luke Bracey (from Netflix’s “Holidate”) were scheduled to go into production in Massachusetts in October and November.

Leetold The Post and Courier, the Los Angeles-based production company, turned to South Carolina after announcing on July 1 that the SC Film Commission would receive $ 15 million to offer in incentives.

These one-time incentives, targeted at feature films versus recurring TV series, were funded by a state budget surplus at the end of the previous fiscal year, Lee said.

The amount matches the $ 15 million the commission already offers in recurring TV incentives that have helped bring “The Righteous Gemstones” and “Outer Banks” to Charleston.

“We were certainly sorry to hear that,” Brian Symmes, spokesman for Governor Henry McMaster, said of the film leaving the state. and get the South Carolinians back to work. “

Symmes said McMaster was asking Southern Carolinians to “take a long and careful look” at the COVID-19 options available to them, including the vaccine, which the governor and his family have received.

“Obviously, the option that every South Carolinian has right now and that we know to be the most effective is to get vaccinated,” Symmes said. “The governor encouraged South Carolina to do their own research, get information about the vaccine and ultimately make a decision as soon as possible to get it, but in the end it’s a personal decision and he will not mandate or force anyone to obtain it. “

The film industry has adhered to strict COVID-19 rules throughout the pandemic, including a temporary stop to filming followed by frequent testing, masking and social distancing.

A July Agreement between Hollywood and big business allows film and television productions to demand vaccines on set.

Netflix became Hollywood’s first major studio to require that the actors and members of the team in contact with the set be vaccinated. The company has now extended this policy to all office workers and visitors.

Locally, “The Righteous Gemstones” has partnered with MUSC to provide ongoing COVID-19 testing throughout production this year.

“We don’t want to scare people,” Lee said. “But it’s a fact that it’s not a safe state to live in right now, so how can it be a safe state to work in?”

Lee said at least two other films are negotiating with the commission, but since they’re bigger and with more affiliations, she doesn’t expect their surety companies to deny them insurance like they were in the case of. Volition.

Storm at the Film Commission said he doesn’t anticipate this to become a trend for other productions interested in filming in the state.

“We have a talented team in South Carolina who know what it takes to keep sets safe and are committed to helping grow the film industry in Palmetto State,” he said.