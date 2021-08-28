The “worst” surge since winter, more children hospitalized

Indiana health officials held a COVID-19 press conference on Friday, days after the stateexceeded 5,000 daily cases for the first time since January. State Health Commissioner Dr Kris Box said she agreed with other experts calling the late-summer surge “the darkest time in the pandemic”, despite the ‘FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Here is what we learned:

Box called the wave “the worst” since the winter.

Indiana has a 10.8% positivity rate, much higher than the 2% positive rate at the end of June.

Nearly 2,200 Hoosiers are hospitalized, the highest number since January. As a result, hospitals are grappling with staffing and capacity issues. Box noted that the shortage of intensive care unit beds affects “all Hoosiers in need of critical medical attention.” Four in 10 health districts, from all over the state, reported using more than 100% of their intensive care beds.

While the majority of hospitalizations are among older Hoosiers, authorities are also seeing an increase in the number of children hospitalized. “Box says.

The delta variant continues to dominate the state, accounting for 98% of all COVID cases, Box said. She noted that only a selected portion of positive COVID results are sent for sequencing, but the sampling provides an accurate representation of the level of the variant in the state.