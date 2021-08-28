Redbox Appoints Stream Industry Veteran Christina Chu as Vice President of Technology | Business





CHICAGO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 27, 2021– Redbox, a leading entertainment company, announced today that the company has appointed Christina Chu as vice president of technology. She will lead a team developing next-generation technologies and product enhancements for the company’s growing streaming platform and established kiosk business. Chu is from Fullscreen Media, where she led the effort to mature and accelerate the launch of the company’s first SVOD product. In addition, she developed feature enhancements for the SVOD platform and led engineering strategy and execution for the company’s B2C and B2B lines of business. Prior to Fullscreen, Chu spent over a decade at NBCUniversal, where she transformed a legacy broadcast and supply chain into a digital platform. As Vice President of Multimedia Technology Services, she led the creation of a multimedia asset management system comprised of metadata and workflows for over one million assets and led the development of a robust portfolio of software applications. “Christina brings extensive end-to-end engineering expertise and domain knowledge to media and streaming platforms that will have an immediate impact,” said Stephen Lavin, CTO, Redbox. “I know she will create and execute product and technology enhancements with the Redbox team that will make the experience of watching our apps even more enjoyable.” About Redbox Redbox is America’s # 1 destination for new affordable movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through an unrivaled choice of content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive merger agreement with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: “SGAM”, “SGAMU” and “SGAMW”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will make Redbox a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company’s expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free on-demand content and complements Redbox’s national footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located there. where consumers are already shopping. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information visit redbox.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005347/en/ CONTACT: Peter Binazeski Redbox [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUDIO / VIDEO FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES CONSUMER ELECTRONIC TV AND RADIO MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY MOBILE / WIRELESS ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Redbox Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/27/2021 13: 00 / DISC: 08/27/2021 13:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005347/en

