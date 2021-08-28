Jockeys and Jeans names Caesars Entertainment as presenting sponsor for fundraising

Jockeys and Jeans, a group of volunteers dedicated to fundraising for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF), has named Caesars Entertainment Inc. as the presenting sponsor of its 7th annual fundraising event on September 11 in Monmouth Park.

Founded in 2014 by five former jockeys, Jockeys and Jeans has raised over $ 1.6 million to benefit the PDJF through an annual stallion season sale and its annual fundraising event.

“As a company closely linked to horse racing, it was important for us to get involved with Jockeys and Jeans,” said Joe Morris, senior vice president of racing at Caesars Entertainment. “Their mission to give back to former jockeys is important, and we are proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of their annual fundraising event to honor the legacy of so many great jockeys who love the sport. “

This year’s event is expected to attract more than a dozen Hall of Fame jockeys to honor seven of their deceased siblings. There will be silent and live auctions of racing-related memorabilia and autograph sessions throughout the event. All funds generated will go directly to the PDJF for the benefit of former injured jockeys.

“Caesars Entertainment took the lead and pulled off a grand slam home run for disabled former jockeys,” said Barry Pearl, president of Jockeys and Jeans. “This is a decisive moment in the evolution of our group. I’m happy to tell every injured former jockey in the United States that Caesars Entertainment really cares.

The next Jockeys and Jeans fundraiser will take place at the Turf Club in Monmouth Park. The event starts at 11:30 am and tickets can be purchased at seatgeek.com/monmouth.

