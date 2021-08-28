Area Arts News: August 27-28, 2021 | Entertainment News

The following art exhibition openings and musical performances have been scheduled.

Mural on Hand

HOBART The Mural on Main Art Gallery at 631 Main St. in Hobart will mark the opening of a group exhibition with a reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

Artists included in the exhibition, Reflections in 2020, include Tracy Jacknow, Victor Mullen, Janet Wentworth Ericson, Anne Wilfer, Lisbeth Engel, Bob Fisher, John Jaskson, Rhonda Harrow, Susan Rochmis, Larry Engel, Robert Schneider, Marcos Margall, Michael Milton, Bobbi Goldman and Richard Kathmann.

The exhibition will be on view from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until October 2.

Call 607-538-3002, email [email protected] or visit www.muralartgallery.org for more information.

Music at the market

FRANKLIN Franklin Farmers Market will host Charlie & the Roomers on the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 29.

According to the presenters, the group plays blues, funk, soul, rock, country and Nawlins. Members include Phil Leinhart on guitar, Charlie Raiman on vocals and harp, Orion Palmer on percussion, Reggie Barns on keyboards and Hank Stahler on bass.

The show is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own seats.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street and features a variety of vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns.

Music at the Market is made possible through the Delaware County Arts Grants Fund, a New York State Council of the Arts grant program with support from the Governor and State Legislature and administered in Delaware County by the Roxbury Arts Group, the A. Lindsay & Olive B. OConnor Foundation, and Delaware County Economic Development.

Chenango River Theater

GREENE What’s billed as an Evening of Music by Chris Red Blisset will premiere at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31 at the Chenango River Theater at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.

According to a press release, singer, musician and actor Blisset has performed and achieved a number of musical hits produced by Chenango River Theater over the years.

On Tuesday, he will perform his version of two all-time classic albums, Bruce Springsteens Darkness on the Edge of Town and U2s The Joshua Tree.

Proof of vaccination and masks will be requested.

Tickets cost $ 14 per person and are available at www.chenangorivertheatre.org, [email protected], or by leaving a message at 607-656-8499.

West Kortright Center

WEST KORTRIGHT Flora / Fauna, a group photography exhibition will end on Tuesday August 31 in the Roberts Room Gallery at the West Kortright Center at 49 West Kortright Church Road.

Visible by appointment, the exhibition includes works by Amy Helfand, Maxine Henryson, Alan Herman, Jose Picayo and Sohail Zandi.

Call 607-278-5454 or email [email protected] to make an appointment.

Visit westkc.org for more information, including sample images from the exhibit.

Blacksmith Gallery

COOPERSTOWN An opening reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31 at the Smithy Gallery at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown for the Water theme exhibit.

Reception is free and open to the public.

Wearing a mask will be compulsory inside the gallery.

According to a press release, steeped in symbolism, water is not just a biological necessity, but has been steeped in centuries of cultural and spiritual traditions. He was also envisioned as a destructive and unpredictable force.

Water follows on from previous exhibitions titled Air and Fire and features more than 40 artists. It will be on display until October 2.

The Smithy Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Call 607-547-8671 for more information.

Longyear Gallery

The MARGARETVILLE Longyear Gallery at 785 Main Street in Margaretville will present two exhibitions from September 3 to 26.

An opening reception for The Creative Crones Show and a solo exhibition by Amy Silberkleit, who produces detailed drawings and lithographs of landscapes and natural objects, will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 4.

Creative Crones include Bonnie Mitchell, Elaine Grandy, and Linda Webb Varian. The three will talk about their show at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 19.

Printing demonstrations will be given by Silberkleit from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on September 5, 6, 10, 11, 18, 19, 25 and 26.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday and by appointment.

Call 845-586-3270 or visit longyeargallery.org for more information.

Millennium Strings

GILBERTSVILLE The final weekend of summer music concerts presented by Millennium Strings of Magic Mountain Music Farm, in conjunction with the First Presbyterian Church in Gilbertsville, will take place on Labor Day weekend.

According to a press release, after 28 years of presenting live classical music concerts to audiences, the series will come to an end.

The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays September 3 and 4; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 5 at the First Presbyterian Church at 19 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville.

According to a press release, works by JS Bach, Amy Beach, Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, Faure, Franck, Koussevitzky, Misek, Piazzolla and Sarasate will be presented.

Instruments will include violin, bass, clarinet, flute and cello.

Wearing a mask will be compulsory for all spectators.

Contact [email protected] for more information.

Nest box gallery

HANCOCK Birdhouse Gallery at 499 E. Front St. in Hancock will mark the opening of its next exhibition with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 4.

The show, which runs until September 23, features self-portraits of Carly Hanner, Georgia Elrod and Jennifer MacDonald. The fourth artist, Sunny Chapman, is also the curator of the gallery.

Birdhouse Gallery specializes in miniature contemporary art. Visit www.facebook.com/The BirdhouseGallery / for more information.