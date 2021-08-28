10 times the anime has referenced a famous Hollywood movie

It’s not uncommon for the anime to take a lot of ratings from Hollywood movies, and vice versa. One way the anime shows its appreciation for films that have influenced it is by giving it a funny scream, whether through a mention or a parody.

Sometimes these references are easy-to-miss details that are hidden in plain sight, while other times they’ve reused the plot from an entire episode. There are countless such tributes, and there will be more to come.





ten Pop Team Epic DVDs recreated ‘Die Hard’ trilogy posters

Pop epic teamis filled to the brim with Hollywood references and parodies, but one of its most elaborate tributes isn’t even in the anime itself. Instead, they can be found on video versions of the Sketch anime, where each DVD’s cover art parodied the posters ofDie hard, Die hard 2,andDie hard with revenge.

The anime was compiled in three volumes, and Pipimi replaced John McClane in recreating each volume from aDie hardmovie poster. InPop epic teamAs a typical meta-sense of humor, the regular DVD copies were drawn in the usual style of the series while the Blu-Ray copies achieved a more detailed and realistic Pipimi.

9 Wave, listen to me! Minare Koda confused “Ghost Ship” with “Ghost”

Shortly after a devastating breakup, Minarecopes aimlessly while watching a movie. According to her friend, the best adaptation movie starred Demi Moore and it was guaranteed to make people cry. Minrare, however, forgot the title and just received the DVD with the title closest to her friend’s suggestion:Ghost ship.

To be clear, his DVD clearly hadShip of deathprinted on it, but the cover art and Demi Moore’s name alluded to Ghost shipandGhostobvious. Either way, Minare was so emotionally vulnerable that she cried over what she took for the 1990 supernatural romance before asking her friend why the bloody movie didn’t have a Demi Moore.

8 Carnival Phantasm Shinji Mataou & Rider re-enacted ‘ET The Extra-Terrestrial’ most famous shot

Carnival fantasyis a parody of the set of Nasuverse, but that doesn’t mean it’s above all else. In episode 9, “Grand Prix du Saint Grail”, masters and servants participate in a race for the Holy Grail. The vehicles from each pair are chosen at random, and Shinji and Rider have a Grandma’s bike.

Rider reassured Shinji that her cycling skills are rated A +, and she proved it – albeit with too much enthusiasm. Rider rode Grandma’s bike (with Shinji in the basket) so fast that they soared to the sky, where their moonlit figure remade the most iconic shot from Steven Spielberg’s classic film on a boy and his alien friend in love with Reese’s Pieces.

7 The weapons of Hellsing Ultimate Alucard and Seras are named after the films of Bruce Willis and “Dune” (1984)

One of the strangest revelations ofUltimate Hellsingis that Alucard and Seras’ guns are sensitive. Specifically, their weapons house souls in the same way asBleach‘sZanpakuto do. Sera Harkonnen’s anti-tank gun is named after Baron Harkonnen of Dune(1984) so, naturally, his mind resembles the hedonistic baron.

Alucard’s Jackal pistol, meanwhile, bears the nameThe Jackal,and his mind took the form not of the titular assassin but of his star Bruce Willis. When Alucard nearly got trapped in The Willis Zone, Jackal tempted him to escape by taking different forms, all based on Willis blockbuster films likeArmageddon, The fifth Element,and pulp Fiction.

6 Panty & Stocking with Garter Belt Tom Croose from ‘Magnolia’ PutPanty & Stocking at Public Trial

Panties and stockings with garter belthas more in common with American adult cartoons and humor than with Japanese pop culture, leading to an abundance of Hollywood references. Episode 8 has one of the more elaborate pieces in the anime, focusing heavily on a parody of Tom Cruise’s character Frank TJ Mackey fromMagnolia.

After killing tons of people in previous episodes, famous lawyer Tom Croose is brought in on the game show “Judgment Day” to win the lawsuit against Panty and Stocking. Tom Croose is just as loud and selfish as Frank, and the English dub went so far as to directly quote Frank’s most famous line about body parts to respect and tame.

5 Cowboy Bebop ‘Mushroom Samba’ Had Coffy & John Shaft Cameos

In general, Cowboy Bebopcould be read as a 26-episode tribute to the cinema itself, but one of its more specific tributes came in episode 17, “Mushroom Samba”. Ed and Ein’s team is a combination of tributes to spaghetti westerns and Blaxploitation films, but the latter has the most obvious cinematic references.

Coffee and Shaft are two of the bounty hunters on the trail of drug dealer Domino Walker, who are clearly based on Blaxploitation icons Coffy and John Shaft. The latter took the references a step further by dragging a coffin wherever he went, which the Spaghetti Western legend Django did in his titular films.

4 Gintama Hasegawa Taizou starred in “Slumdog Millionaire” parody

As the number one parody anime, identity theft movies are unsurprisingly one of theGintamafavorite plots. One of the longest parodies of the anime was the entirety of episode 248, “Madaodog Madaonaire,” which was remadeSlumdog Millionairebut replaced young and aspiring Jamal Malik with aimless slacker Hasegawa.

AsSlumdog Millionaire“Madaodog Madaonaire” cuts between Hasegawa’s past and his current situation in the game show. The main difference is that, instead of showing how he overcame adversities and hardships, Hasegawa’s flashbacks show just how hilarious and pathetic he is while also revealing why he’s so desperate to win the cash prize.

3 Ososmatsu-San Iyami and Matsuzo Matsuno performed in a parody of “They Live”

AsGintamabefore her, parodies areOsosmatsu-San‘bread and butter. That said, he generally didn’t care about general genres or Japanese pop culture. One of his most elaborate Hollywood parodies can be found in Episode 16 (Season 3), where Iyami and the Patriarch of Matsuno found themselves in aThey livescenario – complete with a brawl in the alley.

As in the famous John Carpenter movie, Iyami has found a pair of sunglasses that allow him to see through the conditioning of an alien race. One of the truths he sees is that the Matsuno sextuplets and others have been replaced by alien clones. Iyami and Matsuzo stop the Nanmaiders plot, only for Iyami to take control of their machines to rewrite the world in his image.

2 Asobi Asobase The Pastimers Club remade ‘Star Trek’ without a budget

For the Cultural Festival, the Pastimers Club made a science fiction film. The problem is, not only did Kasumi’s movie not have a budget, but the only reason she wanted a sci-fi epic was because she had seenStar Trek.Worse, his only takeaways were that standing emotionless with a bowl cut was all an actor had to do to be an alien, and there should be a sexy spy.

The short is never shown, but from the few scenes filmed, it was clear that Kasumi’s film had more in common with her erotic fan fiction than The Final Frontier. Hanako got over it all when she showed off the movie poster, which was just a recreation of the originalStar warsattach.

1 Daicon III & IV The Daicon Bunny Girl fought every movie character, monster, and ship the animators could remember

In 1981 and 1983, the Daicon III and IV Nihon SF Taikai conventions were held. These included: DC and Marvel superheroes, Darth Vader, Starship Enterprise, Xenomorph and many more.

Due to the large number of unlicensed Hollywood and animated cameos, the legal status of Daicon’s openings has been constantly changing since their debut, making it nearly impossible to watch or even find them anywhere. In fact, it was only this year that the short films the creators of Daicon Film got together to work on the official restorations of their short films.

