San Pedro Waterfront Developers Announce 7 Signed Tenants – Daily Breeze





The developers of West Harbor, the $ 150 million waterfront development slated for San Pedro, announced Friday, August 27, the signing of seven tenants representing 65% of the space available for rent. The long-awaited development, which is now slated to open in the third and fourth quarters of 2023, is being built where Ports O Call Village once stood. The newly signed tenants are: Yamashiro, a Los Angeles / Hollywood flagship restaurant for over a century, will create a Japanese garden and offer a Japanese fusion menu focused on seafood. It will occupy the space originally planned for the San Pedro Fish Market, who earlier announced that he would be moving to the north end of the main channel, near the cruise terminal.

Mike Hess Brewing, an independent craft brewery in San Diego, will occupy indoor-outdoor space including a 15-barrel brewery and fermenter farm as well as a 20,000 square foot outdoor (and dog-friendly) beer garden with outdoor games.

Hopscotch will curate local, national and international immersive and experiential art, with both a 17,000 square foot art gallery and a dining destination that will include a living room and 2,000 square feet of outdoor space; it will be the brand’s first location on the west coast.

Poppy + Rose, known for their breakfasts and chicken sandwiches, will serve their comforting country-style brunch from a 2,000 square foot outdoor patio with a lush garden. Restaurant owners Michael and Kwini Reed support local hospitals, children’s organizations and social justice causes, collaborating with other black-owned businesses.

Sugar Factory, with locations across the globe, will set up in an indoor / outdoor space with candy-inspired art installations, serving food and cocktails.

Jay Birds Chicken, a quick-service Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, will open its sixth location in West Harbor.

A seventh restaurant lease is for a Mexican cantina designed by the team behind Yamashiro and Sugar Factory, with a 5,000 square foot patio. West Harbor’s earlier negotiations with Gladstones, a potential tenant announced in October, ended when the parties concluded the development could not meet specific restaurant location requirements, the developers said in a written statement when asked about previous plans. Plans are still moving forward for the amphitheater, which now features a design with a wide sloping lawn, the developers said. A sublease with entertainment venue operator Nederlander has not been signed, the developers said, but discussions are continuing. Construction on West Harbor, which was scheduled to begin in 2020, is now slated to begin early next year. The coronavirus pandemic slowed much of the process, the developers said, but also created an opportunity to tweak designs so that more outdoor spaces for dining and entertainment could be woven. The public health crisis, the developers said in June 2020, has had a huge impact on our communities and how our shared spaces will evolve. With brick and mortar retail no longer the attraction it once was, the concept has always been to focus on dining and entertainment for the new waterfront. Throughout the pandemic, teams from the Port of Los Angeles have worked to install and prepare the infrastructure for the new attraction, including the boardwalk that will run along the linear space next to the water. Sign up for The Localist, our daily email newsletter with handpicked stories related to where you live. Subscribe here.

